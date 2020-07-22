Antonio Gandy-Golden Reportedly Signs Contract

It's go time for Washington's rookie class of 2020. Physicals and then you sign your contract.

Antonio Gandy-Golden is the latest to (reportedly) sign:

Gandy-Golden, unlike Antonio Gibson and Keith Ismael hasn't posted a picture of his actual signing yet but bein that he retweeted the above report, that's all the confirmation anybody should really need.

Gandy-Golden recovered from a battle with COVID-19 and figures to push for a starting spot opposite of Terry McLaurin with the likely season ending injury to Kelvin Harmon and the legal troubles that Cody Latimer has found himself in.

Here is "AGG" as some are going to call him working out recently with Dwayne Haskins:

