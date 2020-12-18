Gibson Doubtful, Three Starters OUT for WFT Vs. Seahawks

More key injuries for the Washington Football Team are part of the story leading up to the Seahawks showdown. It's not just about the starting QB. The red-hot defense is limping home, too.

ASHBURN, Va. - Alex Smith being ruled out for the Washington Football Team's Sunday showdown with the Seahawks will generate all of the headlines, locally and nationally, because of the position (quarterback) and also many are either hopeful or worried about Dwayne Haskins playing again.

However, the WFT has significant other issues that they are dealing with from a medical perspective.

Running back Antonio Gibson returned to practice on a limited basis Friday and "looked pretty decent" in the eyes of head coach Ron Rivera.

BREAKING: Dwayne Haskins to Start, Alex Smith OUT

Gibson will be re-evaluated on Saturday but is being listed as doubtful. Our view: It's going to take a lot for Gibson to play. He missed last week and was hurt very early in the Pittsburgh win.

So, it looks like Washington will be counting on J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber and Javon Leake again.

The huge concern as we see it? At the linebacker level. The group was showing signs of promise over the last four games and now they will be without two key starters in Cole Holcomb (concussion) and Kevin Pierre-Lewis (ankle).

Both were ruled out by Rivera on Friday. Pierre-Lewis did not practice all week but Holcomb wasn't on the injury report until now but was quickly ruled out.

Thomas Davis Sr. is a bit banged up, but should start along with Jon Bostic and Shaun Dion Hamilton against Seattle, a team that has several tight ends who can do damage. A storyline includes the potential return of Greg Olsen, who has been on injured reserve, but his practice window was activated earlier this week.

Washington is also without Deshazor Everett at safety, who was put on injured reserve Thursday. That means they'll start Kam Curl and in all likely hood, Jeremy Reaves.

The WFT started the year with Landon Collins and Troy Apke at safety. Collins is also on IR and Apke is likely to be the third safety on Sunday with Cole Luke joining the group as well.

Washington's preseason plan at safety was Collins and Sean Davis, who didn't even make the initial 53. But things changed then ... and as Sunday and the Seahawks approach, things are changing now.