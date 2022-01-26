Skip to main content

Gibson and Allen: Washington's Best Players?

Running back Antonio Gibson and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen received NFL honors

If you believe that running back Antonio Gibson and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen are the best players on the Washington Football Team, you have company.

Gibson and Allen were both named to the Professional Writers of America All-NFC team on Monday.

The second-year Washington running back ran for more than 1,000 and was the sixth-highest rusher in the NFL. 

Gibson and Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook were the only two backs selected to the All-NFC team.

"With the ball in his [Gibson's] hands, I think he's as good as any back in the league," WFT coach Ron Rivera said.

Allen was one of two defensive tackles named to the All-NFC team, joining Aaron Donald from the Los Angeles Rams.

Left to Right: Jonathan Allen, Antonio Gibson
All made it to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his five-year career. He led Washington in sacks (9.0) and finished in the league's top 20.

"He's one of our captains and he's one of our leaders, and Jon's presence in the run game first and foremost has been outstanding." defensive line coach Sam Mills III said.

The former Alabama standout also finished with the most total tackles (62) on the defensive line.

Gibson and Allen are the only two players on the WFT to receive a performance-based awards for this season. Washington missed the playoffs after winning the NFC East last season.

Considering Gibson is just entering his third year in and Allen is going into his sixth, they are pillars to build around on each side of the ball.

