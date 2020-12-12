Gibson Out Vs. Niners; What's the Washington Football Team Plan at Running Back?

NewsPodcasts
Gibson Out Vs. Niners; What's WFT Plan?

Antonio Gibson can't play this Sunday. So the Washington Football Team will have to change up his replacement's role; 10 takes on how to approach the Niners
ASHBURN, Va. - Antonio Gibson has been ruled out by the Washington Football Team, as they travel to Glendale, Arizona take on the San Francisco 49ers.

So, what to do at running back on Sunday afternoon against the Niners? Ten thoughts ...

Because we can't control injuries and coach Ron Rivera absolutely loathes the idea of giving any information in this area, here's what we can reasonably guess about the situation.

1. Washington will have Peyton Barber, J.D. McKissic, and Javon Leake on the active game-day roster.

2. Why? Washington doesn't have any other choice or any other running backs available.

3. Barber should have a minimum of 15 rushing attempts on Sunday. He had 14 last week and should be fresh. His season-high in carries was 17 attempts in week one.

READ MORE: Alex Smith -- The 'Kids' are Ready

4. Barber can do more than just run into a big pile at the line of scrimmage and push the pile for one yard per attempt, as you'll hear in media circles.

He can only do what he's coached and schemed to do.

5. Washington should line up Barber in '11' personnel (three receivers) and see if by spreading out the 49ers, if they can hit them for a long carry in a big spot.

6. They could utilize Barber and McKissic on the field at the same time, the way they use Gibson and McKissic, and hope that loosens up the box area.

7. It's perfectly legal to throw a pass to Barber instead of just McKissic to provide a different look.

READ MORE: Jonathan Allen is the Man Of The Year for the Washington Football Team 

8. San Francisco is allowing only 3.92 yards per rushing attempt, 0.4 yards per attempt below the NFL average, so the visitors have to find a way to be creative and keep the 49ers guessing.

9. If there's a game that you can reasonably say that Washington should have a fairly good chance at winning without Gibson, it's this one.

10. If Leake were to play and be active, give him a shot on a kickoff return or perhaps as a change of pace on first down. He's not blazing fast but if he can break a tackle or make someone miss ... look out. 

