Antonio Gibson Signs Rookie Contract

Chris Russell

Washington rookies were reporting to the Northern Virginia area today (Wednesday) and as expected, an entire draft class that remained unsigned, would start to sign their rookie deals. 

First up: Antonio Gibson, who was a stud at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile. 

The third-round 'swiss-army knife' from Memphis is officially a member of the Washington organization. 

Hot Read: Bryan Manning on Gibson's Impact

He'll be used in a number of different ways. 

