Can Antonio Gibson Be WFT Version of Christian McCaffrey?

A year ago, coach Ron Rivera did not try to hard to steer folks away from thinking that then-rookie Antonio Gibson could served as the Washington Football Team's version of Christian McCaffrey, the do-it-all running back star in Carolina.

"That's fair,'' said Rivera, who coached McCaffrey for two seasons with the Panthers. "This is a very versatile, young football player that we really think is going to be a guy that can get on the field for us early and contribute."

Rivera was so right about Gibson, who Washington took in the third round of the NFL Draft, with the notion that while he played mostly receiver at Memphis, he could be a do-it-all running back in the NFL. Like ... you know.

The comparison is now being made again, with Gibson entering his second NFL season and with McCaffrey coming off a lost-to-injury season. Before 2020, McCaffrey had been first-team All-Pro in 2019 as he topped 1,000 yards in both rushing and receiving.

Is Gibson like McCaffrey in that way? That might be a bit much.

As it stands, by almost any measure, Gibson is already a successful NFL player. He entered the league as a rookie, changed positions and became a starter and a budding star on a playoff team.

Goals? He's got those.

“That was something I really wanted,” Gibson said of reaching 1,000 yards rushing in his initial pro season. “This year, I’m priding myself on surpassing that.”

Antonio is much bigger than McCaffrey (5-11, 205) as the WFT back is 6-2 and 220 pounds. So they are not exactly play-alikes. But in terms of production? The WFT runner is off to a good start. Gibson is coming off a season in which he ran 170 times for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games, he does seem primed for more.

What is fun about the McCaffrey/Gibson comparison isn't when websites or scouting types make it; it's reflecting back to NFL Draft weekend 2020, whe Rivera didn't shy from it - and when Gibson himself chimed in.

"I would definitely like to compare myself to him because he's exactly like what I want to do," Gibson said. "I want to be in the backfield, but also I want to play in the receiving game. I feel like he's tremendous doing that, and that's what I want to bring to the team. My ability to catch effectively and make plays happen and also be able to run -- just an all-around team player and an all-around back."

The plan is in place. The goal is in place. And for Antonio Gibson and the WFT? It seems the model is in place as well.

