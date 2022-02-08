Skip to main content

Kyler Murray Unfollows & Scrubs Cardinals on Social Media - Why?

Kyler Murray's actions? Easy to figure, if one assumes that he's entered negotiations on a contract extension and is unhappy with the progress.

Some have called it "bizarre.'' Some have called it "inexplicable.''

But Kyler Murray's social-media action - he has unfollowed the Arizona Cardinals' Twitter and Instagram accounts and has also scrubbed Cardinals-related photos from his personal Instagram account - is actually quite easy to understand ...

If one assumes that he's entered negotiations on a contract extension and is unhappy with the progress.

Murray's action occurred within hours after the QB having played in the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. He was the top-performing quarterback in the game (a 41-35 AFC win over his NFC team) as he threw three touchdown passes.

And then ... down it all tumbled.

Is Kyler Murray trying to send a message to the Arizona Cardinals with his social media move? That's a good bet.

Murray is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Barring an extension, the Cardinals have until May to decide whether to exercise the fifth-year option on his contract. They will surely do that, as even as the Cardinals were blown out by the Rams 34-11 in the Wild Card round of the 2021 postseason with Murray experiencing an awful outing (a 40.9 passer rating while completing 19 of 34 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions), he is a young centerpiece of a contending team.

It's noteworthy that Murray changed his Twitter photo to one depicting him in a baseball uniform; The Oakland Athletics actually have a contract with him after making him the ninth-overall choice in his Major League Baseball draft. In theory, that could give the 24-year-old some negotiating leverage: "Pay me like I'm an elite QB, and do it proactively, or I'm gone to chase fly balls.''

The Cardinals might counter by pointing out that Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in his NFL Draft, has not led the team to a playoff win in his three seasons.

These sort of social-media actions are usually the result of a financial conflict - though it could be something else. These sort of social-media actions are usually also rather ineffective. They get the attention of the public, but often leave the public thinking that the player is pouting - not a great look.

kyler cee

1 / 2

The 2021 Cardinals went from a league-best 7-0 to start the year before crawling to the finish line. Kyler Murray was a central reason for the great start, and a central reason for the collapse. But he's also, logic says, destined to be paid as a Cardinal - at which point he can post some new photos of his smiling face.

