Mother Of Washington Football Team Owner Dan Snyder Passes Away

Arlette Snyder, the mother of Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder, died earlier this month. The WFT released a statement Monday morning via Twitter.

"With profound sadness the Washington Football Team announces the passing of Mrs. Arlette Snyder, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Snyder was a kind, gentle and generous woman who was loved and greatly admired by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. The Snyder family requests that their privacy be respected as they grieve the passing of their mother and grandmother."

Cause of death has not been released.

Arlette and Daniel's father Gerry, who passed away in 2003, were early investors in Snyder Communications. Daniel began the company in 1988 and ,11 years later, it amassed enough capital to allow him to buy the Washington franchise.

Today, Daniel Snyder worth $3 billion.

Snyder recently bought out his minority partners for 40% of the franchise. This marks the first time that the Snyder family owned 100% of the WFT. This includes Arlette, who owned 6.5% of the franchise and Daniel's sister, Michele, who still owns 12.6%.

Daniel's wife, Tanya, was recently named Co-CEO of the WFT and has been in charge of running day-to-day operations. It is unknown when or if Daniel will return to this role after voluntarily stepping away in the wake of investigations into sexual misconduct allegations throughout the organization. He is still leading the charge in pursuit of a new stadium.

Arlette will be remembered as a mother to Daniel and grandmother to Tiffanie, Brittanie and Gerry. The Snyder family is requesting privacy during this difficult time.

