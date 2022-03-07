BREAKING: Falcons Receiver, Potential Commanders Trade Target Calvin Ridley Suspended For 2022 Season

Skip to main content

Falcons Receiver, Potential Commanders Trade Target Calvin Ridley Suspended For 2022 Season

The NFL has suspended Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley indefinitely for betting on games in 2021.

The Washington Commanders could have traded for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley this offseason. But, that's not going to happen anymore.

The NFL is suspending Ridley indefinitely after betting on games when away from the organization last season. The news was first reported by NFL Network and Ridley, 27, was placed on NFI list in October as he elected to step away from the game to deal with mental health concerns.

The league released a statement on Ridley's status Monday afternoon.

"A league investigation uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used on any game compromised in any way," The statement read. "no but is there evidence suggesting any awareness by coaches, staff, teammates, or players in his betting activity."

Ridley played in five games last season before leaving the organization for the remainder of the season. According to Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith, the fifth-year receiver has stayed away from the facility since his departure.

When asked at the NFL Scouting Combine of his status, Fontenot said that the team remains at an impasse with his status moving into free agency.

"It's just not something that we can talk about at this point," Fontenot said Tuesday. "I understand the frustration from everyone regarding (the situation). It's just not something that we can talk about right now. At the appropriate time, we will share everything we can."

The Falcons released a statement on the actions taken against the receiver Monday afternoon.

"We were first made aware of the league's investigation on Feb. 9. We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions," The team wrote per its official website. "We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office."

In four years with the Falcons, Ridley recorded 248 receptions for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns. If the team were to free themselves of his fifth-year option, Atlanta would save $11.1 million in cap space. 

Ridley may apply for reinstatement to the league starting on Feb. 15, 2023. He also has a right to appeal the suspension. Perhaps when he returns in 2023, the Commanders could sign him to create a 1-2 punch with Terry McLaurin.

