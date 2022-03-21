Skip to main content

Matt Ryan Traded to Colts: Could Falcons Target Taylor Heinicke?

The Falcons have an opening at quarterback and could consider Washington's backup.

Taylor Heinicke grew up 40 miles from Atlanta in Lawrenceville, Georgia. With an opening at quarterback for the first time in 15 seasons, could the Falcons look to acquire the hometown kid?

On Monday, Atlanta traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. This comes two weeks after Carson Wentz was acquired by the Washington Commanders. Though a longshot considering the Falcons reportedly have their sights set on Marcus Mariota, the NFL's quarterback carousel could come full circle with Heinicke being sent to Atlanta.

wentz ryan
Taylor Heinicke
jimmy breath sf

It is natural that many options are being thrown around as replacements for Ryan in Atlanta, including the likes of free agents Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers) and Mariota (Raiders). The Falcons would likely have to give Garoppolo a lucrative contract extension. As for Mariota, just how far off is Heinicke from the former second-overall pick?

Mariota has spent the previous two seasons in Las Vegas. He has not been a consistent stater in the NFL since 2018 and has not looked good since 2016. At one time, Mariota was considered an exciting young quarterback who could take the league by storm. Now, he is a veteran who has attempted only 30 passes over the last two years.

Heinicke was signed as an emergency quarterback in 2020 by the Commanders and ended up starting a playoff game against Tom Brady. In 2021, Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured early in the first game of the season and Heinicke was forced to take over the starting job. He finished with 3,419 yards and 20 touchdowns to go along with 15 interceptions.

Taylor Heinicke
Carson Wentz, Colts
taylor-heinicke

Battling injuries and COVID-19, the Commanders remained in the hunt for a wild card spot late in the season. 

This is not to say that Heinicke would become the next franchise quarterback in Atlanta but he could be a bridge option until they find their next long-term option. One thing Washington fans know is that Heinicke will bring toughness to the offense and is not afraid of the big moment.

Heinicke might not have grown up a Falcons' fan but he might have a chance to lead the team that was an hour away from his hometown.

wentz ryan
