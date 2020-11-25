SI.com
Washington Football
Showing Washington The 'Way' on Special Teams

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - Tress Way has been spectacular for the Washington Football Team over the last few years. He earned a Pro Bowl selection as the punter last year representing a wretched 3-13 team.  And now, another honor for Way as he's been named the NFC Special Team Player of the Week for his effort and execution in a win over the Bengals on Sunday. 

It's the third time he's won the award and he joins Brian Mitchell as the only special-teams players in franchise history to win the weekly conference honor that many times. 

LOCKED ON: Ron Rivera & the WFT Getting Ready for the Cowboys

Way has won the award one week in each of the last three seasons for Washington, and joins Ryan Kerrigan in 2020 as WFT players that have won a weekly award. 

READ MORE: Victory Monday Cigars for the WFT Defense

Special-teams execution is always something on the top of the list for those that really understand the nuances of winning football, and when Way averaged 50.4 yards per punt and a 46.6 net average ... well, he's so good it seems like standard stuff.

Way even had three punts downed inside the 20-yard line on Sunday. 

While the offense of the WFT (3-7) is recently in a better groove, Way still has had to boom when called upon, to the tune of 43 times for 2,070 yards and a gross average of 48.1 with a net average of 44.4 yards, which ranks third in the NFL. 

Way also has 16 punts pinned inside the 20 this year. 

READ MORE: Gibson & McLaurin Return, Struggling Hopkins Still Banged Up

His impact on special teams is ultra-important because kicker Dustin Hopkins has struggled so this year, along with the overall return game for Washington being far from special. ... so it's good someone on the special teams is.

