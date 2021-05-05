Barry Sanders Messages New Washington 'Little Guy’ RB Jaret Patterson

It's not often an undrafted running back gets a motivational message from a HOF’er after getting the support of Chase Young, but Jaret Patterson just did

ASHBURN, Va. -- Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, a diminutive but explosive weapon in his day, reached out on Twitter to the newest member of the Washington Football Team, running back Jaret Patterson.

When Sanders writes, “Us little guys have to have each other's backs' … that's got to be motivational for Patterson - to have the support and to be reminded that size is just a number and a way for many to knock you down.

Sanders was unofficially listed at 5'8" during his legendary career, racking up more than 15,000 rushing yards, almost three-thousand receiving yards and 99 rushing scores.

At 5'6 and 195 pounds, the Patterson fit in the NFL could be a dubious one… but if Patterson can stay healthy, he has a chance.

It has been a good couple of days for Patterson, despite not getting selected in the seven rounds of the NFL Draft. Most thought he was a sixth- or seventh-round pick, but instead as a UDFA he got to choose a team near where he grew up.

He played some high school ball with Chase Young, the WFT star who vouched for him before Jaret got the endorsement from Sanders.

Who knows how his career will turn out but as we look ahead: Patterson will be in a roster battle with Lamar Miller and Peyton Barber.

Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic are obviously safe and the question then becomes is this: Does Washington only take three backs for the opening 53 or do they go four?

Barber is entering the final year of his contract and did a fine job in short yardage last year but is not a full-time, every-down back.

Miller hasn't played much at all since a torn ACL suffered in Houston several years ago and never could really crack the Washington rotation after being signed late in the year.

If Patterson can run anything close to how he did for Buffalo in the MAC, Washington may have stumbled into something, well … umm … big.