Then and Now: Commanders Entered 2021 with Better Super Bowl Odds than Bengals

Last September, Washington was considered by oddsmakers to have over three times the chance to make Super Bowl LVI as Cincinnati

Had you told us at the start of the 2021 season that we would finish with the Cincinnati Bengals facing the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, we wouldn't have believed you. 

Yet here we are.

gettyimages-1354902105-612x612
Left to Right: Brandon Scherff, Kyle Allen
gib mcl ny
Jaret Patterson
WFT - Eagles

Oddsmakers considered the Bengals as a long-shot afterthought to win the 2022 Super Bowl. Think about it, going into only his second year, quarterback Joe Burrow was coming off an ACL tear that was expected to limit him. Plus, in his first two seasons as head coach, Zac Taylor's record was 6-25-1.

Nothing to suggest a miracle run into February was afoot.

Before Week 1 they were sitting at 150-1 Super Bowl odds. So had you bet $10, you'd win $1,500 (if they win Sunday).

The Rams, however, were a betting favorite at the start of the season, with preseason odds at 12-1, meaning had you bet $10, you'd win $120.

Then and Now: Commanders Entered 2021 with Better Super Bowl Odds than Bengals

The Washington Commanders odds during the preseason weren't awful at 40-1, but a 7-10 regular season record ended any chance of a Super Bowl run

Super Bowl LVI odds:

  • Spread: Cincinnati +4 (-110) | Los Angeles -4 (-110)
  • Moneyline: Cincinnati (+165) | Los Angeles (-200)
  • Total: 48.5– Over (-110) | Under 48.5 (-110)
  • Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: CIN 51% | LAR 49%
  • LAR: The Rams are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven playoff games as favorites
  • CIN: Bengals have covered in seven straight games
  • Game Info: Sunday Feb. 13, 2022 3:30 pm EST | NBC

With Washington out of the big game for 2022, we might as well look forward to 2023, and right now they are faring about the same as this past season's start.   

According to FanDuel, the team sits with +3300 odds, which puts them in a tie for 17th with the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.

Those aren't great odds, but if the Bengals proved anything this season, there's still a chance.

