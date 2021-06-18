RG3 Bidding War? Former Washington QB Robert Griffin Being Pursued - By TV Networks

Old friend Robert Griffin III has emerged as a top target for the networks in football TV free agency.

Robert Griffin III is again a hot commodity. This time though, ESPN and Fox won't have to give up draft picks to win what is being termed a "TV bidding war.''

Griffin, the former Washington Football Team QB who has talked of wishing to continue his on-field career, according to multiple reports has been impressive in his tryouts as an NFL and college football analyst - and now both aforementioned networks are apparently ready to engage in.a "bidding war'' for RG3's talents.

Griffin is just 31. Conventional wisdom says he's still got ways to help a team as a backup quarterback. But those offers, so far this offseason, have apparently not come.

But following impressive auditions with the networks? Offers are coming.

Griffin has high-profile credentials. He's a Heisman Trophy winner and was the NFL Rookie of the Year in Washington. After having spent seven seasons in the NFL, he understands the spotlight.

And the networks - who are also interested in another former WFT QB in the just-retired Alex Smith, as well as former WFT head coach Jay Gruden - are readying that new spotlight.

CBS has an opening, too, with the decision to part ways with Rich Gannon. And there are other candidates to move into TV or to move up in TV, including former Jets QB Mark Sanchez (who has experienced in TV at ESPN) along with the just-retired Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee and ESPN's Joey Galloway.

But RG3 is a new name in this regard - and, the networks think, a budding star. Expect him to head to television screen near you soon.

