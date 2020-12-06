SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Big Ben & Terrific Terry Both Questionable

Chris Russell

CANTON, Ohio - On the eve of a showdown in the Steel City, one definite future Hall-of-Famer (Ben Roethlisberger) and one that is on an early track to greatness (Terry McLaurin) are both officially listed as questionable for Monday's game.

Roethlisberger was initially listed on Thursday as "not injury-related" which made sense because the Steelers played on Wednesday and for 'some reason' were forced to put out an injury report the day after they played. 

It's similar to what Washington had to do the day after playing the Bengals and before the Cowboys, although in that case there was was only three full days in between games. 

For the Steelers, they have four full days in between games and they should not have been required to list on Thursday, but the NFL always wants to make sure they satisfy the thirst for information from ... umm ... 'fans' who might have a particular interest in a certain game for a certain reason.

READ MORE: Are the Steelers Due ... To Lose?

When the final injury updates were generated, Pittsburgh had added a knee injury designation for Roethlisberger and officially listed him as "questionable'' after not practicing Friday and Saturday as well. 

This could all be a little phony-baloney gamesmanship or it could something legitimate. It's 11 games in and the circumstances - everything from opponents to the winter weather - can sometimes be unforgiving on a 37-year old body that has been beaten up for a long time. 

As for McLaurin, while he's also listed as questionable, he was a full participant in practice on Saturday after not being listed on Thursday and then a limited participant (ankle) on Friday. 

McLaurin will play, barring some kind of unforeseen setback, but it is a bit concerning that he's had a nagging injury for a couple of weeks now. 

READ MORE: NFL Power Rankings - Trusting the WFT? 

In addition to McLaurin, Ryan Anderson and Morgan Moses are both listed as questionable for Washington but were full practice participants on Friday and Saturday, so they should be good to go. 

Deshazor Everett and Cornelius Lucas will return as well after missing a coupe of games each. 

The Steelers have also added one of their stout defensive lineman back to the fold. 

There's no official word on Pittsburgh running back James Conner, who also missed Wednesday's win on the COVID-19 list. 

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Power Rankings: Do You Trust The WFT?

SI NFL Power Rankings: How Much Do You Trust The Washington Football Team?

Mike Fisher

Washington Getting Healthy At Right Time

With a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers coming up, the Washington Football Team is getting healthy at the right time.

Chris Russell

Exec Kyle Smith's Future in Washington?

The Washington Football Team has an interesting and looming situation ahead with VP of Player Personnel Kyle Smith this offseason.

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Vs. Undefeated Steelers: Is Pittsburgh 'Due To Lose'?

Here's a bar-room argument: The Pittsburgh Steelers are due. Due to lose. The Washington Football Team is next up and they seem ripe. Opportunity awaits.

Chris Russell

Sources Clear Up WFT Del Rio 'Coaching Change' Rumor

Sources Vehemently Deny To SI Rumors About The Washington Football Team Planning On 'Altering' The Defensive Coaching Staff For 2021

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team's Powerful 'My Cause, My Cleats' NFL Push

A push that comes from NFL players every year at this time is "My Cause, My Cleats" and the Washington Football Team has some cool items for you!

Chris Russell

While Washington Gets Shuffled - Why Is NFL Giving Ravens Special Treatment?

Are the Ravens are getting special treatment? Meanwhile, the Washington Football Team has an unusual two weeks ahead no matter how you view it. They better get their rest this week.

Chris Russell

Washington Wisely Signs A 'Quarantine QB'

The Washington Football Team has agreed to terms with QB Tyler Heinicke, an emergency QB that is plenty familiar to the offensive staff.

Chris Russell

Trick Play Timing: Gut-Feel or Catching Cowboys Napping?

The Washington Football Team let it all hang out last week in Dallas. Why? What led to the decisions they & the Cowboys made?

Chris Russell

COVID Fiasco: Steelers Vs. Washington Game Moves to Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Football Team game has been moved to next Monday as the NFL borders on COVID 'fiasco'

Chris Russell