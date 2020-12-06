Big Ben & Terrific Terry Both Questionable

CANTON, Ohio - On the eve of a showdown in the Steel City, one definite future Hall-of-Famer (Ben Roethlisberger) and one that is on an early track to greatness (Terry McLaurin) are both officially listed as questionable for Monday's game.

Roethlisberger was initially listed on Thursday as "not injury-related" which made sense because the Steelers played on Wednesday and for 'some reason' were forced to put out an injury report the day after they played.

It's similar to what Washington had to do the day after playing the Bengals and before the Cowboys, although in that case there was was only three full days in between games.

For the Steelers, they have four full days in between games and they should not have been required to list on Thursday, but the NFL always wants to make sure they satisfy the thirst for information from ... umm ... 'fans' who might have a particular interest in a certain game for a certain reason.

When the final injury updates were generated, Pittsburgh had added a knee injury designation for Roethlisberger and officially listed him as "questionable'' after not practicing Friday and Saturday as well.

This could all be a little phony-baloney gamesmanship or it could something legitimate. It's 11 games in and the circumstances - everything from opponents to the winter weather - can sometimes be unforgiving on a 37-year old body that has been beaten up for a long time.

As for McLaurin, while he's also listed as questionable, he was a full participant in practice on Saturday after not being listed on Thursday and then a limited participant (ankle) on Friday.

McLaurin will play, barring some kind of unforeseen setback, but it is a bit concerning that he's had a nagging injury for a couple of weeks now.

In addition to McLaurin, Ryan Anderson and Morgan Moses are both listed as questionable for Washington but were full practice participants on Friday and Saturday, so they should be good to go.

Deshazor Everett and Cornelius Lucas will return as well after missing a coupe of games each.

The Steelers have also added one of their stout defensive lineman back to the fold.

There's no official word on Pittsburgh running back James Conner, who also missed Wednesday's win on the COVID-19 list.