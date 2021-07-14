BREAKING: Washington and Brandon Scherff Not Expected To Reach Long-Term Deal Before Deadline

All-Pro right guard Brandon Scherff is expected to play under the franchise tag for the second year in a row.

The Brandon Scherff saga seems to be coming to an end — and not the way many might have hoped.

The Washington Football Team and Brandon Scherff are not expected to reach a long-term deal by Thursday’s deadline.

The All-Pro right guard will play under the franchise tag for the second-straight season in D.C. Scherff will earn $18 million this season before hitting free agency once the year is complete, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The two sides have until Thursday to reach an agreement or they will not be able to negotiate until the season is over. The talks between Scherff and WFT seemed to be stagnant for weeks now and it might be official that the two sides will be parting ways after the 2021 season.

That is the feeling since Scherff has not put a pen to paper on a new contract, not likely will he unless Washington makes a lucrative offer.

Washington selected Scherff out of Iowa with the fifth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Since entering the league, Scherff has been one of the top guards in the league. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and was named First Team All-Pro in 2020.

Scherff has been an anchor along the offensive line for the WFT for six years. He has struggled with injuries and has not played a full season since his second year in the league back in 2016.

Scherff is one of the leaders on this Washington team that is looking to repeat success from a season ago. The offensive line was a main reason for that success.

The 29-year-old led a unit that overachieved in 2020. Heading into this season, it will look a whole lot different.

Morgan Moses is now with the New York Jets and Charles Leno Jr. will be manning the left tackle position to protect the blindside of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

There is still a chance that WFT will pursue Scherff in free agency at the end of the year but the chances of a deal getting done seem slim. If this is indeed the final year in Washington for Scherff, he has a chance to leave on a high note as there are expectations in D.C.