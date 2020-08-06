Brandon Scherff Likes Beer, Hunting & Staying In Washington?

Brandon Scherff is not one for a lot of words.

He seems to say very little by word volume while liking some fruity beer, turkey hunting and he also seems to be fond of J.P. Finlay.

Scherff also says he wants to stay in Washington for the rest of his career. The question is this: Will he?

The reality is this: I'm not sure if that's likely. However, I feel better about it today than I did when the week started.

“I'm not really worried about that right now. I'm just glad I get to play another year here. I said my end goal is to end up as a [Washington Football] player my whole career and I'm one more year closer to that," Scherff told reporters (credit: WashingtonFootball.com) Wednesday, including "Washington Football" on SI.com. "I'm just excited for this year, so I'm not really worried about that at all.”

Well that's good. He's the only one that isn't concerned.

Scherff signed his one-year franchise tender earlier in the offseason and is set to make over $15 million this year on that one-year deal.

The two sides cannot negotiate a long-term deal until after the season, which still gives them enough time before Scherff would be available for the other 31 teams but in many cases, a player that is about to hit free agency in March is highly unlikely to sign a long-term contract in January or February.

The current climate of the world could certainly change that as Scherff seems to be a man of simple means.

He never considered opting out as many offensive and defensive lineman have.

“No," Scherff said. "You just wear a mask when you need to, take care of yourself, and stay away from people. And in Iowa, you can do a pretty good job of that.”

The problem is he's now in Northern Virginia. This ain't Iowa anymore. Scherff is clearly the best offensive lineman the Washington Football Team has but he has to be able to stay on the field.

He hasn't been able to. He's only played in 19-of-32 games over the last two seasons and has missed a total of 15 games over the last three years.

No matter how good he is on a regular basis (he's not elite), Scherff has to be available if he does want to have a long-term career end in Washington.

“Nothing, I'm not changing anything," Scherff said. "I'm just trying to take care of my body a little bit more. I told Ryan Kerrigan this morning I said I respect the Kory Lichtensteiger’s. When I was a rookie I came in here at 7:30 for an eight o'clock meeting, ate breakfast, went right up to meetings. Now, I'm coming in at six for a nine o'clock workout, so I'm just trying to take care of my body a little bit better trying to follow the example of Ryan Kerrigan and older guys who have…this is year ten for him so just trying to pick up things that he does to help his body to get through the process.”

Showing up early doesn't guarantee anything but any time spent at the facility getting treatment or getting your mind and body prepared can help. It certainly can't hurt.

“I honestly think they [his injuries] were unlucky. One, I landed on the ground wrong and that's where I tore my pec," Scherff answered SI.com's question about whether his injuries were just the wear-and-tear of the position.

"The other I had my arm out of there. I know the exact plan happened, I had my arm in a weird position and that's where my shoulder went and I knew it went so I tried to play through as many games as I could. So, that's my fault, better technique and it wouldn’t have happened.”

There's some good news.

Scherff's body did not go through the extra toll that organized team activities (OTA's) inflict.

“I did a lot of turkey hunting, I did a lot of fishing and [drinking] Busch Light was only on Saturdays, so I held off on that," Scherff mentioned.

"They have Busch Light Apple now, so I think fruits good for you now, right? But, yeah, I feel good. Not having that extra… I don't know four weeks of pounding, during OTAs is really good for your body. I feel good. I took care of my body quite a bit, a lot better than I did the years previously so you know I'm excited to get going.”

