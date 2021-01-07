Scherff Wins WFT Ed Block Courage Award

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Football Team starting right guard Brandon Scherff officially won the 2020 Ed Block Courage award for Washington, one of 32 winning players around the NFL

Coach Ron Rivera had mentioned the news last week, and there's no doubt that Scherff has overcome a beat-up body to be one of the better guards in the NFL.

Scherff missed the last five games last year and three-plus games this year but since returning for a week six game against the Giants -- Scherff has been in the starting lineup for every game.

The Ed Block Courage Award is given annually to a player from each National Football League team who displays extraordinary courage in the face of adversity. Quarterback Alex Smith was the 2019 Ed Block Courage Award winner.

Scherff has appeared in 77 career regular-season games and has been a starter in all of them. This year's performance earned him another Pro Bowl nod, his fourth, allowing him to join Trent Williams, Chris Samuels, Len Hauss, Joe Jacoby and Russ Grimm as the only Washington offensive linemen in history to be selected to the Pro Bowl four-plus times.

This year, Scherff has been a key part of an offensive unit that ranks No. 8 in the NFL in rushing touchdowns. And he will of course be a key to what happens Saturday night when the Washington Football Team plays host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.