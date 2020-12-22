BREAKING: Young & Scherff Are Pro Bowlers

The Washington Football Team has two Pro Bowlers in 2020 for a game that won't be played. But Brandon Scherff and Chase Young.are honorees

ASHBURN, Va. -- As they approach their most important regular/season game since 2016, the Washington Football Team has two players honored for their performance this season.

Brandon Scherff is a Pro Bowl starter for the NFC at guard and Chase Young is a backup in his rookie season. There are no alternates this year as their has been in years past because there is actually no Pro Bowl game.

Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post -- as of Monday morning -- Young was leading the fan vote for the NFC at defensive end with 128,042. That was about half of his AFC counterpart, Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns.

READ MORE: The Good and Bad of Dwayne Haskins

In essence, Young lost out on a starting nod because the fan vote is only one part of the selection process but still got in a reserve.

He's had a good rookie season despite not putting up the numbers that many were expecting, Young has 38 combined tackles (27 solo) with 5.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, three passes defended, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and of course his first NFL touchdown last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

He missed almost two full games earlier this year with a groin injury and about a week in training camp with a hip flexor.

READ MORE: A Hurney Homecoming

Scherff is now a four-time Pro Bowl guard who was the No. 5 overall pick out of Iowa in 2015 by the Washington organization. He's made it in 2016, 2017, 2019 and now this year.

He missed three games earlier this year with a knee injury but has played very well since returning helping solidify the strength of the WFT offensive line from center to right tackle in between Chase Roullier and Morgan Moses.

Scherff has graded out with an 83.5/100.0 per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) on 723 offensive snaps. His pass blocking grade is an 81.8 overall.

It's the best pass/blocking grade among right guards in the NFL this year for players with over 655 snaps.