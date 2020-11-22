SI.com
Washington Football
Breaking: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Carted Off In Washington

Mike Fisher

The Cincinnati Bengals have a bright future and a strong foundation thanks to the drafting of No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. But the Bengals find themselves holding their collective breath during NFL Week 11 due to what appears to be a serious knee injury sustained in the team's Sunday game at Washington.

Early in the third quarter, with the Bengals leading 9-7, Burrow went down after a pass play and immediately began clutching his left knee. On the play, he was sandwiched by a pair of Washington Football Team pass-rushers (Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat) and ended up being hit in high-low fashion by the pair.

Burrow was in obvious pain and had to be lifted onto the cart before heading back to the locker room for further testing. All of that occurred while players on both teams surrounded the QB and wished him well.

Chris Russell

Burrow, 23 and a product of LSU, was the top choice in an NFL draft in which the Washington Football Team picked second and landed defensive end Chase Young, who was experiencing some success in helping to harass Burrow during the first half of a game pitting the 2-7 WFT against the 2-6-1 Bengals at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Second-year man Ryan Finley is in at quarterback now for the Bengals. With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, WFT has taken a 17-9 lead thanks to an early short TD run from running back Antonio Gibson and a short TD pass from QB Alex Smith to receiver Steven Sims.

