SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

BREAKING: Cowboys Medical Emergency Causes Canceled Practice Ahead of Washington

BriAmaranthus

The Dallas Cowboys have cancelled practice for today due to a non-COVID-19 related medical emergency involving a Cowboys staffer. Coach Mike McCarthy's 10:30 a.m. media briefing is also canceled.

The Cowboys were set to hold their first full practice following their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Dallas is on a short practice week with a NFC East Division showdown vs. the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving day. 

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was placed on the Minnesota COVID/Reserve list following the game vs. Dallas. Owner Jerry Jones indicated the Cowboys team had no positive tests and are tested daily, when he joined 105.3 The Fan this morning.

10 minutes later, the news of the cancelled practice was announced. Jones may have been unaware at the time of the radio hit.

More details to come on the serious situation in Dallas. 

This is a pivotal game for the Washington Football team. A look ahead shows four road games coming in the final six weeks, including meetings with the Steelers and the Seahawks.

[READ: Monday Injury Report - Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys]

[READ: Victory Monday Cigars for the WFT Defense vs. Cincinnati]

Both Dallas and Washington are tied with the New York Giants as a half game behind the Philadelphia Eagles, who sit tenuously atop the division at 3-6-1.

Both teams are trying to build momentum off victories on Sunday; WFT won 20-9 vs. the Bengals and the Cowboys inked a 31-28 victory in Minnesota. 

The winner of Thursday's Thanksgiving showdown will be take the lead in the division, at least for a few days. 

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Washington at Cowboys: 'Playoff Path' On The Line?

Washington at Dallas Cowboys On Thanksgiving, And Yes A 'Playoff Path' Is On The Line

Mike Fisher

Monday Injury Report - Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys

On a short week in the NFL, combined with the league-wide COVID protocols, the Washington Football Team & Dallas Cowboys are dancing to gameday.

Chris Russell

Victory Monday Cigars for the WFT Defense vs. Cincinnati

The Washington Football Team defense caught some breaks on Sunday, but also make some of their own good fortunes en route to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chris Russell

Victory Monday Cigars for WFT Offense Against Cincinnati

The Washington Football Team got off to a better start than usual on Sunday, as they wore down the Bengals with the running attack en route to the 20-9 win.

Chris Russell

Victory Monday in Washington - And Playoff Talk As WFT Turns To Cowboys

The Washington Football Team is enjoying a 'Victory Monday' which is very rare around these parts. It's only their seventh win since November 11, 2018 - but it's an important one in the NFC East

Chris Russell

Young Vs. Burrow - And Washington Wins Top-Picks Bengals Battle

It might be unfair in the way it happened but Chase Young and the Washington Football Team got the better of Joe Burrow & the Cincinnati Bengals for one day - with no "bust'' along the way

Chris Russell

Washington Wins: 10 Takes to Kick Off Thanksgiving Week

The Washington Football Team beat the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at FedExField. Plenty to like, some not to love & a terrible-looking injury.

Chris Russell

Washington 20, Bengals 9: 'Franchise QBs' A Deciding Issue

Washington Football Team 20, Cincinnati Bengals 9 - And Rookie Joe Burrow's Injury And 'Franchise QBs' Are A Deciding Factor

Mike Fisher

Breaking: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Carted Off In Week 11 NFL Game at Washington

Breaking: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Carted Off In Week 11 NFL Game at Washington

Mike Fisher

Washington Ownership Debacle: Snyder Standing in Way?

Washington Football Team fans might say they are used to Dan Snyder standing in the way of real progress. But is he also standing in the way of a sale?

Chris Russell