BREAKING: Cowboys Medical Emergency Causes Canceled Practice Ahead of Washington

The Dallas Cowboys have cancelled practice for today due to a non-COVID-19 related medical emergency involving a Cowboys staffer. Coach Mike McCarthy's 10:30 a.m. media briefing is also canceled.

The Cowboys were set to hold their first full practice following their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Dallas is on a short practice week with a NFC East Division showdown vs. the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving day.

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was placed on the Minnesota COVID/Reserve list following the game vs. Dallas. Owner Jerry Jones indicated the Cowboys team had no positive tests and are tested daily, when he joined 105.3 The Fan this morning.

10 minutes later, the news of the cancelled practice was announced. Jones may have been unaware at the time of the radio hit.

More details to come on the serious situation in Dallas.

This is a pivotal game for the Washington Football team. A look ahead shows four road games coming in the final six weeks, including meetings with the Steelers and the Seahawks.

Both Dallas and Washington are tied with the New York Giants as a half game behind the Philadelphia Eagles, who sit tenuously atop the division at 3-6-1.

Both teams are trying to build momentum off victories on Sunday; WFT won 20-9 vs. the Bengals and the Cowboys inked a 31-28 victory in Minnesota.

The winner of Thursday's Thanksgiving showdown will be take the lead in the division, at least for a few days.