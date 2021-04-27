BREAKING: Ereck Flowers Traded Back To Washington, Source Confirms

He left after one season in Washington, resurrecting his career and got paid. Now -- Ereck Flowers is back with the WFT.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Heeeee's back! Eric Flowers is returning to the Washington Football Team after a year in his hometown of Miami. A source confirmed the trade with the Dolphins and it is expected to be official Tuesday afternoon..

Flowers signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins after a successful re-build and transition to guard with the WFT in 2019.

The trade was first reported by NFL Network.

"He was just OK," says our SI.com All Dolphins correspondent Alain Poupart of his performance in Miami. "Nothing to get excited about."

Flowers signed a three-year deal to return home last offseason after successfully switching to left guard in his one year under Bill Callahan.

Poupart tells us that he expected this to be Flowers' last year in Miami under that contract.

Per PFF, as Poupart noted, Flowers racked up a 65.9/100 grade from ProFootballFocus.com (PFF), which ranked 31st of 80 graded guards in the NFL.

Flowers flamed out at both left and right tackle with the Giants and Jaguars before landing with the WFT. He struggled at first but then became a solid member of an offensive line in transition that was missing Trent Williams at the tackle spot.

The idea was to pair the two together and it never happened.

Now he returns to presumably battle Wes Schweitzer for the starting left guard spot and inevitably when Brandon Scherff gets injured -- Washington won't have to force Saahdiq Charles into a starting spot.

Flowers being under contract for two more years (as of now) does provide Ron Rivera and offensive line coach John Matsko a degree of insurance if/when Scherff leaves as a free agent, as expected, next year.

This would also seemingly reduce the need for Washington to take a player like Alijah Vera-Tucker who is a guard/tackle from USC, although we can't rule that out.

The emphasis should be more on solidifying the left tackle anchor spot or bringing in someone to play on the right side and possibly flipping Morgan Moses over to the left side.

