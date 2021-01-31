BREAKING: Stafford Traded To Rams; Too Pricy For Washington?

The bidding for the services of Matthew Stafford was bubbling over on a Saturday. And now the QB has been traded, for a price too high for Washington

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Stafford Sweepstakes is at the finish line. "QB Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions'' is now "QB Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams.''

Detroit is trading Stafford to the Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, per multiple reports.

We said earlier in the day that the Washington Football Team would be unwise to "overpay'' here. And on the very day, three years ago to the date of the Alex Smith deal, WFT bowed out of this one.

Wait? What? Remember -- Smith was acquired three years ago today (January 30) during Super Bowl week by Washington from Kansas City and while the deal could not become official for another six weeks, the trade was agreed to and leaked.

Bruce Allen wasn't waiting. He was striking first - Cobra Kai-style.

The Lions wanted clarity and that is totally understandable. They wanted a plan and they likely want more than what Washington wished to pay.

So Detroit gets its blockbuster. Stafford gets a better team on which to play.

The Rams made it clear that Jared Goff is not their guy. So they pay for one they consider superior.

The Washington Football Team still wants to pay. They surely want a franchise stud QB. But they also need the pieces to fit. So Stafford plays elsewhere ... and the search for help continues.