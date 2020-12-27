BREAKING: Haskins Likely To Start For WFT Vs. Panthers?

Dwayne Haskins is likely to start on Sunday vs. Carolina, per a national report, despite the Washington Football Team holding out hope for Alex Smith

ASHBURN, Va. - It appears as if the Washington Football Team is running out of time, and running out of hope, that Alex Smith will be able to start Sunday afternoon's NFL Week 16 must-win game.

While it's far from official and inactives do not have to be turned into the NFL until 2:30 on Sunday ... it appears Smith could be active but not start. ...

Or, we'd suggest, there is the more likely scenario is that he is once again inactive after having a bit of a setback.

Optimism here is an elusive thing, and is a hard thing to gauge. Every time the Washington Football Team feels that Smith is fine or getting closer to returning - and everything Smith himself expresses positivity - it seems something happens.

Maybe it's all about the tricky nature of any calf muscle injury or really any leg issues (hamstring, groin, knee).

A sign that Smith was still not right came earlier Saturday when Steven Montez was elevated from the practice squad to the expanded gameday roster, joining Dwayne Haskins (the possible starter) and Taylor Heinicke.

We say it doesn't make sense to start Smith if he can't even make it through the practice week without a setback. The last time he played (in Arizona), he was feeling something was awry during the week, wasn't on the injury report ,and then early on in the game against San Francisco, felt it tighten up again.

That puts coach Ron Rivera in a no-win situation - a tough place to be in a pretty-much must-win game. Starting a quarterback in Haskins that the stripped of his captaincy this week because the QB was ignorant, immature and self-absorbed. ... is no way to march into football battle.

We still believe that Haskins probably would have faced a tougher fate if Smith was completely healthy or if Kyle Allen wasn't already on injured reserve - that is to say, more than a moderate fine and a maybe-benching.

Instead, Haskins received a symbolic punishment, and the head coach was forced to have faith and take the criticism bullets for not being harsher on Haskins.

The Washington season doesn't end with a loss on Sunday night. But it would be impossible to have a high level of hope and confidence with that result moving forward and specifically in Philadelphia for Week 17. And now we might be about to see if it is possible to have a high level of hope and confidence without Alex Smith.