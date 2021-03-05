BREAKING: Snyder Should Be Forced To Sell Washington Football Team, NFL Investigation Recommends - Report

A report from 106.7 The FAN's Sports Junkies after the Beth Wilkinson investigation says that the NFL could force Dan Snyder to divest or to be suspended.

ASHBURN, Va. -- On Friday morning, the Sports Junkies on 106.7 The FAN reported that they have seen a part of the Beth Wilkinson and NFL investigation final report.

The radio team reported that the report concludes a few recommendations:

1. The top recommendation is 'force the owner to divest his ownership of the team.'

2. The second recommendation in the report if the NFL doesn't want to force the sale of the Washington Football Team, they could "suspend the owner for a significant period to allow time to repair its infrastructure and culture."

According to Eric Bickel, Jason Bishop, John Auville and J.P. Flaim, the four co-hosts, the entire report is in excess of 130 pages.

After word of the report circulated Friday morning, Jonathan Jones offered a contrary note..

Snyder and the Washington Football Team originally launched an internal investigation, hiring Wilkinson themselves to conduct the report and findings.

The NFL soon after took over the lead of the investigation by Wilkinson, a high-powered attorney in the Washington D.C. area, because of questions of the transparency and fairness of the investigation that Snyder and his organization put together and was paying for.

Roger Goodell, the NFL Commissioner, indicated at the Super Bowl that the league’s report was in the process of moving toward a conclusion, so the timing of the existence of the report fits..

Snyder and the Washington Football Team, meanwhile, has issued no comment as of this writing.