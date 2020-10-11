SI.com
Washington Football
BREAKING: Source Confirms Jason La Canfora Report, Expectation is Haskins to be Traded

Alan Lepore

In what has been a topsy-turvy week for the Washington Football Team and young quarterback Dwayne Haskins has only gotten more estranged.

This morning, CBS Sports Jason La Canfora has reported that there is a, "strong expectation Dwayne Haskins traded before deadline..."

This comes as a surprise to some as there was talk this offseason by the coaching staff that they anticipated to go with Haskins the entire season to see if he could be their franchise quarterback.

I can confirm, per a source earlier this week, that Haskins agent has stated that, "they [Washington Football Team] are ready to move on and will likely trade him in the offseason."

I had been working to get additional information throughout the week, but Jason's reporting confirms what I have been told.

Dwayne has had an up and down early 2020 season. A comeback win against the Philadelphia Eagles has been the high. Then three straight losses and reports of a regression in his progress, and teammates being frustrated with his preparation and attitude, led to him being demoted to 3rd string.

Haskins was the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft due to owner Daniel Snyder's insistence that the team drafts him. Mr. Snyder's insistence went against what his football people had been advising and planning on doing.

This is clearly Ron's team and he will do what is necessary to win and sustain a winning culture in D.C.

The only thing left is to see how the rest of the season plays out.

Alan Lepore joins "Washington Football" on SI.com, while still doing outstanding work as an editor/writer at FullPressCoverage.com or @FPC_Redskins. You can follow him on Twitter @AlanLepore or on instagram @leporealan. Alan is a Villanova University MPA Nonprofit Management candidate and is a fundraising/development professional. 

