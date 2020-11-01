SI.com
Washington Football
BREAKING: Kerrigan Asks Washington For Trade

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - We wrote earlier this week that the Washington Football Team - for reasons of talent and culture - should not trade Ryan Kerrigan, except under one condition. 

If the stalwart defensive end asks for a trade.

He has now done exactly that, according to an ESPN report via Adam Schefter. 

However, the next graph in the story features this: "Another source insisted to ESPN on Sunday that Kerrigan has not requested a trade. Multiple people around the NFL believe that Kerrigan values loyalty to the franchise and his family over money."

If the WFT has the license to do right by him. Let's examine ...

Yes, he's playing limited snaps. He's absolutely being phased out and it is likely his last season in Washington, as the team probably can't afford to spend a lot of money at his position to secure a role player. 

Can they get a mid-round draft pick? Possibly, A fifth? Maybe. A fourth? Is a late-round pick more valuable than what Kerrigan brings now? Maybe not, but ...

On some level, Kerrigan deserves the right to control his future. What we wrote earlier this week:

The only way we would trade Kerrigan is if he went to Ron Rivera privately and said, 'Can you get me home?' (Indianapolis Colts) or if he wanted to go to a specific contender (San Francisco and Kyle Shanahan?). Sean McVay and Joe Barry are in Los Angeles. Jim Haslett is in Tennessee. All contenders and all with past success and experience with Kerrigan. 

He's earned the right to have a voice.

There are other issues. Kerrigan has an $11.5 million base salary, so an acquiring team would have to pick up approximately half of that figure (unless Washington was willing to eat the remaining part of his base in exchange for higher compensation).

READ MORE: Can Washington Be 'Beast' of 'NFC Least'?

Oh and another thing: Kerrigan has four sacks this year in 159 or 36% of the Washington defensive snaps. He has one sack for every 40 snaps played. He has two sacks in his last two games while playing a total of 23 defensive snaps. 

Kerrigan is being used smartly for a team trying to win ... and for a franchise trying to fix itself. "The Untouchable''? Given the situation, Ryan Kerrigan earned that title. But he clearly also believes he's earned the right to request some control of his destiny. And now he's done that.

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Comments (3)
No. 1-2
Beer is Food
Beer is Food

Sorry Chris, I overreacted to having to having to rewrite my post 3 times. You do good work.

Anywho... Kerrigan earned what’s in his contract. And, has been paid accordingly. He had delivered results for a losing team year after year. I didn’t and don’t see a competitor like that want to stay with a habitual rebuilding team unless he is paid. And, if Kerrigan doesn’t have a no trade clause, the skins have every right and obligation to trade him or keep him, if it’s in the benefit of the team.

He is a great player and would be well worth a contender to drop at least 3rd to push them over the top. I’d package Scherff and Kerrigan to see what you can get from AZ.

Beer is Food
Beer is Food

You’ve now deleted my comments twice. I guess you don’t like that I called out your idiotic conclusion that the WFT shouldn’t trade an aging pash rusher in the last year of his contract. Or, your moronic under evaluation of Kerrigan value in a trade at only A 5th round pick. Or maybe bringing up that you could package Kerrigan and Scherff. I get it, it must be frustrating coming up with material for A team that so few care about anymore. Maybe you’re just feeling a little under appreciated and sensitive for publishing an article with such little forethought. Embarrassed even. I know I would be. Hugs to you Chris. Hugs to you. 🤗.

