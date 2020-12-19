WFT Calls Up Two QBs As Haskins Preps With 'Spiritual Warfare'

The Washington Football Team Is Bringing In Reinforcements At QB, While The NFL Week 15 Starter Dwayne Haskins Is Bringing In 'Spiritual Warfare'

ASHBURN, Va. - The news was expected in the end, despite a lot of reports of optimism: Alex Smith (calf) will not play against the Seattle Seahawks (Sunday 1 p.m. at FedExField) - and Dwayne Haskins will start for the first time since Week 4 against the Ravens.

Additionally, on Saturday, also expected: Practice-squadder Taylor Heinicke is being called up to the active roster and will back up Haskins against the Seahawks. ... unless ... does so.

The Washington Post is reporting that WFT is also planning on another call-up of another QB in Steven Montez, the undrafted rookie from Colorado.

Heinicke likely gets the No. 2 nod here; he has spent time in the XFL and with the Vikings, Patriots, Texans and Panthers (where coach Ron Rivera familiarized himself with the QB).

Meanwhile, Haskins is spending time with an even Higher Power.

"A little bit of spiritual warfare'' is how Haskins explained his reasoning for visits with his father and his pastor this week.

Smith was ruled out by Rivera on Friday afternoon after practice. The bottom line: He couldn't practice and still felt pain or tightness, Rivera said, when they tried to work him out.

There's optimism and then reality. As we've been trying to point out all week: it didn't make sense to send an already physically compromised Smith out on to the field in a huge game against Pete Carroll's defense, led by Jamal Adams, who can blitz from every angle.

Haskins was the better choice to start all along, even though that comes with significant concerns. Washington has to hope he plays better than he did in the second half last week and certainly better in every way than he did in the first four weeks of the season.

The young QB's thoughts on the upcoming challenge?

"I like pressure,'' Haskins said. "Who wouldn't want to play against the Seahawks and (QB) Russell Wilson?"

If we're being completely honest ... there were a few fairly good moments and plenty of bad during those four games.

Haskins has to get better at throwing with anticipation, while not sailing balls high. He has to get better at pressure recognition for blocking and play adjustments.

He seemed more humbled after last Sunday's win and many have said that he took his demotion to heart, finally. WFT hopes his big arm can buy a win against a questionable pass defense.

Part of Haskins' motivation, by the way, is related to Rivera, as he said he wants "to make coach proud.” With the backups behind him, the backing of the coach alongside him and maybe the backing of a Higher Power above him, he likely feels ready.