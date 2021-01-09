BREAKING: WFT Ex QB Haskins Trying Out With Panthers

BREAKING: Washington Football Team Ex QB Dwayne Haskins Is Trying Out With the Carolina Panthers

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team is moving forward, into tonight's NFL Playoff game against the Bucs, without Dwayne Haskins.

And Haskins is moving forward as well.

Sources tell NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Haskins will leave Sunday night on a free-agent visit with the Carolina Panthers.

Rapoport writes: There is uncertainty for the Panthers heading into the 2021 season at quarterback, with Teddy Bridgewater being pulled in his last start and head coach Matt Rhule saying Bridgewater must have a "tremendous offseason."

There is, of course, also "uncertainty'' about Haskins, who following his team's disappointing 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers was released by WFT despite his status as the club's first-round pick in 2019.

Coach Ron Rivera, who happens to be the former boss in Carolina, has said the decision was his and that he made it without asking for input from owner Dan Snyder.

"I informed our owner," Rivera told SXM NFL Radio.

And now a new start for Haskins, who has taken the blame for his missteps in Washington. His time with the WFT was marred by immature actions and poor play, much of it the result of owner Snyder making the decision to draft the Ohio State product despite the disapproval of everyone on the WFT staff.

Washington now focuses on a Saturday night playoff opportunity ... and Haskins is free to focus on his opportunities as well.