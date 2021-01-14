BREAKING: WFT GM Search Heating Up

Five days into the 2021 offseason and the stove is bubbling over with GM rumors and meetings for Ron Rivera & the Washington Football Team.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The news keeps coming for the Washington Football Team. Thought things were going to be quiet now that the offseason is here? No. Far from it.

On Thursday, Ron Rivera and selected staff met with Tennessee Titans VP of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden.

Cowden worked with Rivera in Carolina but has never been a general manager or even an assistant GM before.

Washington is also expected to interview San Francisco 49ers VP of Player Personnel Martin Mayhew, on Friday or Saturday.

Mayhew is represented by Frank Bauer in San Diego, who also represents Ron Rivera. Bauer does not represent Cowden, as has been reported.

Mayhew won a Super Bowl here as a player and since has completed his law degree at Georgetown and then served in three different capacities, including GM, with the Detroit Lions.

Since being let go by the Lions, Mayhew has served in a couple of roles for both the New York Giants and currently the 49ers with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch.

The list is eventually expected to include Bills Assistant General Manager Joe Schoen and former Carolina Panthers GM Marty Hurney but it looks like Washington is casting a wider net than just the four names that we've speculated on/known about for several weeks.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team are also expected to talk with Los Angeles Chargers Director of Player Personnel JoJo Wooden, who runs the pro can college scouting department for the Chargers.

They are also reportedly going to talk with Nick Polk, the current Atlanta Falcons Director of Football Operations, who might be on the way out of Atlanta after they reportedly hired a new GM to head their football operation.