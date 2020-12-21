BREAKING: WFT Poaches ‘Name’ LB From Seahawks

The Washington Football Team already boasts an increasingly big reputation. And on Monday, WFT is getting a “big name” to add to that defense.

For the last two weeks of the NFL regular season - and NFC East leader Washington hopes, into the playoffs - WFT is signing Mychal Kendricks off the Seattle practice squad.

Kendricks is a “name” player for some of the wrong reasons. He tore his ACL at the finish of last season after playing 14 games with the Seahawks and then re-joined the club via its practice squad in October. He bounced back and forth with Seattle for time, but ultimately had not appeared in a game for the Seahawks this season.

Kendricks began his career as a 2012 second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles and has appeared in 103 career games with 91 starts.

Kendricks was in the news two years ago as he pleaded guilty to insider trading while he was a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Kendricks, age 30, is reportedly en route to Washington in order to speed the process regarding COVID testing protocol.

There are other angles to be covered on the Mychal Kendricks signing, including where he fits as a football player in Washington and where he might end up in the legal system. Keep it here on Washington Football SI for more on all of that.