BREAKING: WFT Signs QB Heinicke To $8.75 Million Deal

The Washington Football Team is about to enter "the great unknown'' at the quarterback position, but on Wednesday they took a step to some level of "known'' by agreeing to terms with QB Taylor Heinicke.

As first reported by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, the deal is a two-year extension worth $8.75 million, with, as Rapoport writes, "also incentives depending on how many games he starts.''

Is Heinicke a true prospect as a potential starter for a Washington Football Team looking for a serious upgrade at the position? "Prospect'' is probably a good word here; if coach Ron Rivera and his staff was completely confident in handing the keys to the car to Heinicke, they would not continue to flirt with ideas ranging from the unlikely (Deshaun Watson? Russell Wilson?) to the more conventional (simply keep Alex Smith in place? Chase Rivera's former Carolina QB Cam Newton? Trade for the Jets' Sam Darnold?).

READ MORE: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Trade? Easy Call For Washington

READ MORE: Jets QB Sam Darnold Trade Rumor: Washington Football

Heinicke is thought of as someone who "burst upon the scene,'' and his fine work in WFT's playoff loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Heinicke was 26 of 44 for 306 yards with a TD and a pick and played in a heroic manner that inspired teammates - feeds that thinking.

But in fact, he's 27. He's kicked around the NFL in a number of stops for years. ... and cannot be considered "proven'' as a starting QB. But Alex Smith’s future up in the air due to finances, among other things. And Kyle Allen, who also started games for Washington in its 7-9 NFC East-winning season, is not under contract for 2021.

So what is gained here with the Taylor Heinicke extension is a level of security. For both the QB and the WFT.