BREAKING: Washington Signs 'Right-Way' Standout

The interior of the offensive line for the Washington Football Team has been fortified for the future as pending free agent Chase Roullier has inked an extension.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team took care of one of its own on Saturday agreeing to a multi-year extension with center Chase Roullier.

It's a four-year contract for Roullier, a sixth-round draft pick out of Wyoming, chosen by former coaches Jay Gruden and Bill Callahan and the WFT. ... but appreciated by the new regime.

The contract is reportedly worth over $40 million with roughly half guaranteed.

READ MORE: Thomas Davis set to retire from WFT & NFL

He's played in 58 games with 52 starts and was one of two interior starters that was scheduled to be a free agent when the season expires, which could be Sunday night in Philadelphia.

"Chase has been a steady presence and leader of our offensive line all season. He is a great teammate and does everything the right way," coach Ron Rivera said via a team statement. "He was well deserving of an extension and I look forward to continuing to coach him as we work towards sustained success here in Washington."

READ MORE: Smith Expected to Start Sunday Night

The Minnesota native also played guard at Wyoming and has occasionally been pressed into that role in the NFL.

Per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF), Roullier has only been charged with allowing one sack this year, along with three quarterback hits and 15 pressures on 1,026 offensive snaps entering Week 17. He does have five penalties.

Overall, Roullier has graded out an 83.3 /100.0 in pass blocking on 664 pass blocking snaps which is nearly double the amount of run snaps Washington has had.

READ MORE: Montez Up, Dwayne Finds New Agents

Brandon Scherff, the WFT's franchise-tagged player and Ed Block Courage award winner, remains without a contract extension as of now and moving forward.

Starting left tackle Cornelius Lucas is signed through 2021 while left guard Wes Schweitzer and right tackle Morgan Moses are signed through 2022.