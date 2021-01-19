BREAKING: WFT To Hire Marty Hurney As GM

Rivera and Hurney visit frequently and the coach leaned on Hurney in an unofficial capacity for help in transitioning the Washington front office and navigating some difficult waters. Now comes an official arrangement

We reported in this space on Jan. 12 that Ron Rivera had Marty Hurney as one of his "two favorites'' for the Washington Football Team GM vacancy.

That "favorites'' list is now down to one. Former Panthers GM Hurney is joining the Washington Football Team to take the same title in his hometown, an arrangement noted on Tuesday mornining in an NFL Network report.

A Monday session that will know was led by coach Ron Rivera sealed a deal that, as we reported weeks ago, was going to come down to Hurney vs. Martin Mayhew.

We have also reported for weeks that Rivera might seek to hire Hurney and an additional candidate to add to the front office.

For Hurney, 65, this is a homecoming. The former two-time Carolina Panthers general manager is a DC-area native who was born in Wheaton, Maryland, and who attended high school at Good Council. He went to Catholic University in Washington and started his NFL career in public relations with the Washington Football organization.

After leaving Washington, Hurney joined the Chargers organization with Bobby Beathard and then was on to Carolina, where he worked with Ron Rivera twice, side by side.

That left a natural path back to Washington.

One issue that we've heard that could've prevented a reunion is the thought and belief that Hurney does not want to do the full load of a typical general manager. Rivera, as we have reported, isn't looking for someone just to grind tape. If he was, he might consider top staffer Kyle Smith - and Smith is not in consideration here.

And again: Consider the skills of Mayhew and others and remember ... We've heard about a possibility that Rivera could hire two of his candidates to help run the front office. Stay tuned there.

Our Chris Russell has reported that Rivera and Hurney visit frequently and that the coach leaned on Hurney in an unofficial capacity for help in transitioning the Washington front office and navigating some difficult waters.

Now, it's official. Rivera and the WFT are about to lean on Marty Hurney, back home, in Washington's front office, as the new GM.

