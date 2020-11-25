SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

BREAKING: Washington Owner Snyder Among Group Not Traveling to Cowboys Due to COVID Contact

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team left for Dallas on Wednesday afternoon but for a second game this season, majority owner Dan Snyder is not traveling to a game. 

As mentioned in the release, Snyder and his wife Tanya, along with team President Jason Wright,  are not traveling to Dallas for Thanksgiving against Snyder's long-time ally, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. 

READ MORE: Eye on the Enemy - Should Cowboys Win? 

Coming in contact with a person not affiliated with the team, as the statement said, doesn't exactly narrow the window but it's obviously much better for the contact to come outside of the organization than inside. 

It's comforting all three had limited contact and for now have tested negative, but that situation always should be considered worth monitoring.

This is the second road game that Snyder has not attended this year as he missed week two in Arizona for similar circumstances. 

In almost all cases, Snyder and his wife travel in one of their private planes to the road city,  so that wouldn't necessarily affect the team but clearly Snyder could be around the players and coaching staff on gameday or at the team hotel. 

In addition to this development, Washington ruled out safety Deshazor Everett, defensive end Ryan Anderson and linebacker Jared Norris for Thursday's game at AT&T Stadium. 

READ MORE: Tress is Leading the Way on Specials

Dustin Hopkins, Terry McLaurin and Cornelius Lucas are all questionable. McLaurin was a full practice designation for the team walk-through Wednesday morning, while Lucas was listed as limited and Hopkins did not participate. 

The winner of Thursday's game moves into first place in the NFC East with a fourth win on the year. 

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eye on the Enemy: Should Cowboys Be Favored?

Who and what are the Dallas Cowboys? They are kind of like the Washington Football Team & 2020 rolled into one. A hot mess for the most part.

Chris Russell

Tress Is Showing Washington The 'Way' on Special Teams

Tress Way, a top-five player on the entire Washington Football Team roster, is being honored again.

Chris Russell

Victory Monday Cigars for WFT Offense Against Cincinnati

The Washington Football Team got off to a better start than usual on Sunday, as they wore down the Bengals with the running attack en route to the 20-9 win.

Chris Russell

Rivera Analyzes WFT at Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera looked back on a much needed win and a quick turn-around to Thanksgiving.

Chris Russell

Washington at Cowboys: Two Standouts Return, Kicking Issue Lingers

The Washington Football Team conducted their only true on-field practice of this Thanksgiving week before heading to Dallas on Wednesday.

Chris Russell

BREAKING: Cowboys Medical Emergency Causes Canceled Practice Ahead of Washington

Cowboys cancel practice for undisclosed medical emergency.

BriAmaranthus

Washington at Cowboys: 'Playoff Path' On The Line?

Washington at Dallas Cowboys On Thanksgiving, And Yes A 'Playoff Path' Is On The Line

Mike Fisher

Monday Injury Report - Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys

On a short week in the NFL, combined with the league-wide COVID protocols, the Washington Football Team & Dallas Cowboys are dancing to gameday.

Chris Russell

Victory Monday Cigars for the WFT Defense vs. Cincinnati

The Washington Football Team defense caught some breaks on Sunday, but also make some of their own good fortunes en route to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chris Russell

Victory Monday in Washington - And Playoff Talk As WFT Turns To Cowboys

The Washington Football Team is enjoying a 'Victory Monday' which is very rare around these parts. It's only their seventh win since November 11, 2018 - but it's an important one in the NFC East

Chris Russell