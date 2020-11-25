BREAKING: Washington Owner Snyder Among Group Not Traveling to Cowboys Due to COVID Contact

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team left for Dallas on Wednesday afternoon but for a second game this season, majority owner Dan Snyder is not traveling to a game.

As mentioned in the release, Snyder and his wife Tanya, along with team President Jason Wright, are not traveling to Dallas for Thanksgiving against Snyder's long-time ally, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys.

Coming in contact with a person not affiliated with the team, as the statement said, doesn't exactly narrow the window but it's obviously much better for the contact to come outside of the organization than inside.

It's comforting all three had limited contact and for now have tested negative, but that situation always should be considered worth monitoring.

This is the second road game that Snyder has not attended this year as he missed week two in Arizona for similar circumstances.

In almost all cases, Snyder and his wife travel in one of their private planes to the road city, so that wouldn't necessarily affect the team but clearly Snyder could be around the players and coaching staff on gameday or at the team hotel.

In addition to this development, Washington ruled out safety Deshazor Everett, defensive end Ryan Anderson and linebacker Jared Norris for Thursday's game at AT & T Stadium.

Dustin Hopkins, Terry McLaurin and Cornelius Lucas are all questionable. McLaurin was a full practice designation for the team walk-through Wednesday morning, while Lucas was listed as limited and Hopkins did not participate.

The winner of Thursday's game moves into first place in the NFC East with a fourth win on the year.