BREAKING: Washington QB Kyle Allen Injured and Carted Off

LANDOVER, Md. - Washington Football Team QB Kyle Allen was leg-whipped by New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers, causing the QB to leave the field with the help of a medical cart.

The injury occurred on a drive for the WFT late in the first quarter of a 10-0 game in favor of New York.

Peppers appeared to lose his balance but still made hard contact with Allen, who has been ruled out for the rest of today's game with an ankle injury that looked brutal. The intend may not have been to be "dirty,'' but rather to "trip'' the QB.... which Peppers did indeed do.

Alex Smith has replaced Allen in the game, at almost the two-year anniversary of the Smith injury at FedExField that cost him the rest of 2018 and all of 2019.

There was immediate concern for Allen as the officials waved the medical staff over, and pretty quickly an air cast came out and the medical cart was driven on to the field.

Allen seemed to be in fairly good spirits as he was carted off the field.

Washington was able to add a field-goal to cap off a nine-play drive and make it 10-3 New York after a Dustin Hopkins 48-yard field goal.

Washington continued to hurt itself on the drive after the injury with two offensive penalties from Brandon Scherff and Morgan Moses before the long field goal from Hopkins.

Earlier in the game, two Washington turnovers (Antonio Gibson and Isaiah Wright on a punt return) cost the WFT 10 points as the Giants cashed both of them in.

Alex Smith is now under pressure from New York; on an ensuing play, he was rag-dolled down for a sack deep in Washington territory, which of course makes everyone in the Washington camp hold their breath.

If Washington loses Smith today, the emergency quarterback would be Logan Thomas.