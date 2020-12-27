BREAKING: Will WFT Get Standout RB Back for Panthers?

Gameday is finally here, and the Washington Football Team is sifting through it's injury problems - with some good news and some back news in the backfield

LANDOVER, Md. - The Washington Football Team got some good news and some expected bad news heading into today's crucial contest against coach Ron Rivera's former team, the Carolina Panthers today at FedExField (4:05 pm ET, CBS, The Team 980 AM)

We are now less than seven hours before kickoff and Rivera has yet to officially commit to a quarterback, but the feeling is that Dwayne Haskins will be the starter today for the WFT after Alex Smith had an apparent setback in his right calf.

READ MORE: Dwayne Haskins Likely To Start?

Rivera would probably rather have The Grinch under center before trusting Dwayne Haskins, whose reckless actions earlier this week put the entire team in jeopardy.

Sadly, he doesn't have that choice. He also doesn't have a choice involving the injured Kyle Allen.

If Rivera had Smith fully healthy or Allen available ... the punishment and decision on Haskins might be very different.

With Steven Montez officially elevated Saturday and Taylor Heinicke already and still on the 53, it appears that it will be Haskins, Heinicke and Montez all active.

The quarterback position is clearly not the only situation that Washington is dealing with.

READ MORE: Injuries All Over For The WFT

Terry McLaurin, as expected, is not going to play. McLaurin has been spotted in practice for a couple of weeks before this past one but always rallied to play.

READ MORE: Antonio Gandy-Golden Gets The Call

This past week - he didn't practice at all and was ruled doubtful. Perhaps he'll be ready to go for a must-win week 17 depending on how things turn out today OR he he'll have a couple of weeks off to prepare for a playoff game on January 9th or 10th.

The good news for Washington on this Sunday morning is that Antonio Gibson is expected to play, per an ESPN report.

Gibson, might be on a 'pitch-count' of about 15 touches with newly signed Lamar Miller likely helping out, taking turns J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber.