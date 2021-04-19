Bryce Love Released; What's Next For Washington Football Team At RB?

He never played a single snap for the Washington Football Team. Offering a lot of promise, Bryce Love could never climb the mountain.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Bryce Love ultimately got and gave no 'love' in his relationship with the Washington Football Team. Now, apparently due to his inability to pass the physical, he's been released without playing a single snap, not even in the preseason,

The team made it official on Monday afternoon despite having no pressing need to release Love in terms of roster space or salary cap concerns.

Love was expected to essentially be a medical redshirt in his rookie season and he was. That was not a surprise.

In his second year, Love was cleared to start training camp on time and was on the initial 53-man roster despite being less than spry during the media portions of practice leading to the cutdown.

Quite honestly, the decision was a bit baffling when a three-week injured reserve option existed and Washington chose not to use it with Love.

Love wasn't activated on game day and ultimately suffered a setback before going on injured reserve.

Once again, options existed to get right and get him back midway through the season or later in the year when Antonio Gibson injured his toe early in a win over Pittsburgh, but it was ultimately too late.

Love couldn't get on the field.

When you combine the failed gamble on Love along with the failed selection of Samaje Perine before that (also in the fourth round) and the fact that J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber are only under contract for one more season, it should lead you to this conclusion: Running back is an even bigger need today than it was yesterday and it was already somewhat significant, even with Antonio Gibson in charge.

A potential name to keep an eye on? Memphis' Kenneth Gainwell, who is a natural running back with explosive speed. It so happens he comes out of the same program that Antonio Gibson arrived from. ... an interesting nuggets as the WFT prepares for some subtle changes.

