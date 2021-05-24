'Be a Bully': Washington's Final Offseason 'Wormhole' Step

The Washington Football Team in 2021 doesn't need "theory'' anymore. And there is nothing mysterious about this particular wormhole. The path is clear. it's not all that lengthy. And plain talk will do.

“Dive deeper into the Ron Rivera wormhole.”

That is a weird way to phrase "the biggest offseason priority'' for the Washington Football Team. It's not about player acquisition? Position battles? The emergence of a newcomer?

No, Washington - having rebuilt the front office, buying help via free agency, and pinpointing need fillers in the 2021 NFL Draft - is now simply left with pursuing its defense of its NFC East championship ...

By chasing a wormhole?

This according to NFL.com’s Marc Sessler, who writes that Washington’s top remaining priority this offseason is to “dive deeper into the Ron Rivera wormhole.”

Sessler’s words:

"After years of ineptitude, Washington has quickly morphed into a bully under Ron Rivera. The resilient leader spent last season turning the club’s defensive line into an identity-rich centerpiece. ... It’s exactly what Rivera wants: Strength and brutality at the line of scrimmage for a gaggle of bought-in players no longer willing to be kicked around the field.''

Sessler is certainly on the money with the change in attitude, from Rivera on down. His piece is so full of positive reviews that he even raves about the move at QB, saying Ryan Fitzpatrick will "cast spells behind this line with a better gang of skill-position talent than Washington's had in ages.''

And the word "ineptitude'' is fitting; indeed, even Washington's 2020 turnaround and success it all relative as in Rivera's first year here, some could argue that the 7-9 record means the division title was won by default.

But it was also won by defense. And by attitude. And by a push toward being a bully.

The "wormhole'' theory, speaking scientifically, is about the idea of being able to rapidly pass through space and time via bridges for long journeys across the universe.

Or something like that.

READ MORE: Three OTA Offensive Battles To Watch

READ MORE: Three OTA Defensive Battles To Watch

But the Washington Football Team in 2021 doesn't need "theory'' anymore. And there is nothing mysterious about this particular wormhole. The path is clear. it's not all that lengthy. And plain talk will do.

The Washington Football Team is about to be a bully.