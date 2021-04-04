Bye-Bye, Bezos? Chargers Beckon As Snyder Controls WFT

The Chargers have an ownership problem. Maybe Bezos is the answer. And in Washington? Dan Snyder is now in charge of all the answers.

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is wealthy enough to do most anything he wants. Except buy the Washington Football Team.

That, of course - more than even is the domain of Dan Snyder, who skipped out of trouble for sexual-harrassment-in-the-workplace allegations to instead wrest control of 100-percent of WFT ownership for his family.

So fans who hoped that Bezos might be their savior in D.C. might now have watch as he "saves'' L.A.

Per a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Spanos family that owns the Los Angeles Chargers are involved in in-fighting, with the sister of the Chargers’ current controlling owner Dean Spanos having filed for a petition for forced sale of the football team.

The petition from Dea Spanos Berberian features two notable items:

One, it says that the sports franchise is sucking $11 million annually from the family trust, and that the family should therefore unload the Chargers.

And two, the 156-page court filing cites Bezos’ name as a potential buyer of the team. Writes the Times: “The petition noted reports that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, worth an estimated $180 billion, is interested in becoming an NFL owner and said ‘the Chargers could be a perfect opportunity.''

Bezos has said to have interest in the NFL, and because of his ownership of The Washington Post, is viewed by fans as having ties to D.C. Just as viable, of course, is the richest person in the history of mankind setting his gaze on a Chargers franchise with money problems that plays in a brand-new stadium and is centered in the No. 1 media market in the world.

