Should There Be A Rivera-Newton Reunion In Washington?

A few NFL teams are interested in the former MVP as more than just a backup

The NFL was shaken Tuesday morning when the New England Patriots released veteran starting quarterback and former league MVP Cam Newton, opening the door for the Mac Jones era to begin in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Newton had a tumultuous 14 months with the Patriots, spending almost three months as a free agent after being released by the Carolina Panthers in 2020. He went from presumed starter to the COVID-list to benched then back to starter. His role with the team beyond 2020 was always in question, especially after the Patriots drafted Mac Jones out of Alabama in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Newton is now 32, a former MVP and Super Bowl quarterback, and unemployed. There are a few teams who could use a starting quarterback with his skill set, including the Washington Football Team.

Does Newton have anything left? He's clearly lost a step since his early days at Carolina, and he struggled through much of 2020 with New England with decisions and accuracy.

Watching him play in 2020, it's apparent Newton is a little slower with his defensive reads and setting his feet. In previous seasons, his athleticism helped him overcome mechanical deficiencies. That athleticism has declined, and now those mechanical deficiencies are glaring.

As we all know, the Patriots of 2020 were not the Patriots of yesteryear. Newton had no clear No. 1 receiver and his offensive line was average at best.

Newton would not have any of those issues in Washington. With a very talented wide receiver corps including former Ohio State teammates Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, Newton would have multiple targets for the passing game, and a good offensive line that is largely intact from last season.

Also, of course, is the familiarity between Newton and Washington head coach Ron Rivera. The two worked together in Carolina from 2011-2019, and the pair saw some of Newton's greatest seasons together, including a 2015 league MVP award and a Super Bowl appearance.

Is a WFT-Newton marriage likely? It's more likely than others. The Houston Texans need a quarterback, but with the state of that franchise, it might not appeal to Newton as much as other destinations that are also seeking a signal-caller, like Philadelphia and Miami.

Some teams may just be searching for a backup quarterback, such as the Dallas Cowboys, as they still seek to find a replacement for the departed Andy Dalton who backed up quarterback Dak Prescott in 2020.

The Washington Football Team is close to being a contender. The quarterback position remains one of the biggest question marks on the roster. And with Kyle Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke being the teams No. 1 and No. 2 options. Newton would almost certainly be an upgrade there.

Is Newton the answer in Washington? That might be a conversation Rivera wants to have.

