ASHBURN, Va. - Cam Sims has flashed as a receiver in practices for the Washington Football Team since 2018, when he showed up as an undrafted 6-5 talent from Alabama.

He made the team out of camp in that rookie season of, but was injured in his first game and put on season-ending injured reserve.

In 2019, he played "roster tango'' - On-again then off-again, never really making a significant impact.

This year, Sims did not make the 53-man roster out of camp, but was promoted for the expanded game-day roster early in the season. He flashed on special teams before finally being signed to the main roster ... and now is starting to take off as a receiver.

READ MORE: Washington Adds More Speed at WR

He's known as 'Silky Sims' and he's been just that smooth, while first catching a huge potential game-tying touchdown at New York a few weeks ago and then smashing his career production mark in one game on Sunday, once again against the Giants.

Sims earned his way onto the 2020 roster with two qualities: Hard work and special-teams prowess. ... The little things that are not so little.

Sure, injuries have helped his role expand at receiver. But he's climbing the ladder here without pouting and without seeming disinterested, his working behind the scenes impressing the new staff.

Sims' journey is very different than that of Dwayne Haskins, who was the No. 15 overall pick in 2019, much to the dismay of many inside the organization. Haskins didn't start last year until Washington was out of choices, the reason for the delay an alleged lack of commitment to "doing it the right way.''

This year, he was benched after four games because once again, his work habits were believed to be poor.

Barring further injury at QB, Haskins will only get a chance to play if his work habits behind the scene improve. Twice in the last few days, coach Ron Rivera has said they have. ... and this is encouraging news.

READ MORE: Haskins Gets Another Chance by Fate

Haskins appeared in very good spirits on the practice field last week. Let's take that as a sign that perhaps he is starting to understand his role, and his path back.

All Haskins - and any other young player laboring to figure it out - has to really do is look at Sims. Sims has been cut a handful of times, disappointed a handful of times ... but persevered every time.

When he was given a chance, he made the most of it. First on kick coverage and now as a receiver on a team that has been searching for a No. 2 target.

The WFT may have finally found a helper at receiver. And other WFT players, including the young QB, should take note. There is a way back. There is a way up.