SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Sims' Success a WFT Model for Haskins

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - Cam Sims has flashed as a receiver in practices for the Washington Football Team since 2018, when he showed up as an undrafted 6-5 talent from Alabama. 

He made the team out of camp in that rookie season of, but was injured in his first game and put on season-ending injured reserve. 

In 2019, he played "roster tango'' - On-again then off-again, never really making a significant impact. 

This year, Sims did not make the 53-man roster out of camp, but was promoted for the expanded game-day roster early in the season. He flashed on special teams before finally being signed to the main roster ... and now is starting to take off as a receiver. 

READ MORE: Washington Adds More Speed at WR

He's known as 'Silky Sims' and he's been just that smooth, while first catching a huge potential game-tying touchdown at New York a few weeks ago and then smashing his career production mark in one game on Sunday, once again against the Giants. 

Sims earned his way onto the 2020 roster with two qualities: Hard work and special-teams prowess. ... The little things that are not so little.

Sure, injuries have helped his role expand at receiver. But he's climbing the ladder here without pouting and without seeming disinterested, his working behind the scenes impressing the new staff. 

Sims' journey is very different than that of Dwayne Haskins, who was the No. 15 overall pick in 2019, much to the dismay of many inside the organization. Haskins didn't start last year until Washington was out of choices, the reason for the delay an alleged lack of commitment to "doing it the right way.''

This year, he was benched after four games because once again, his work habits were believed to be poor. 

Barring further injury at QB, Haskins will only get a chance to play if his work habits behind the scene improve. Twice in the last few days, coach Ron Rivera has said they have. ... and this is encouraging news.

READ MORE: Haskins Gets Another Chance by Fate

Haskins appeared in very good spirits on the practice field last week. Let's take that as a sign that perhaps he is starting to understand his role, and his path back. 

All Haskins - and any other young player laboring to figure it out - has to really do is look at Sims. Sims has been cut a handful of times, disappointed a handful of times ... but persevered every time.

When he was given a chance, he made the most of it. First on kick coverage and now as a receiver on a team that has been searching for a No. 2 target. 

The WFT may have finally found a helper at receiver. And other WFT players, including the young QB, should take note. There is a way back. There is a way up.

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Washington At Left Tackle: Quietly, The 'Best'?

When Geron Christian was playing, he was adequate at best. Since he's been hurt, Cornelius Lucas has replaced him & has been quietly terrific at left tackle for Washington

Chris Russell

Locked On: "Misery Monday" for Washington: Is Daniel Jones Good?

There are no good excuses for being the only team that Daniel Jones and the NY Giants can beat. That's the Washington Football Team at this moment

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Move Adds Big-Time Speed to 53-Man Roster

They say speed kills. Often that is correct and for Jeff Badet, that's largely how he got officially promoted to the Washington roster Monday.

Chris Russell

Fate Hands QB Haskins Another Opportunity

What can Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins do to get back on the field for Ron Rivera? Watch Alex Smith this week. Study him.

Chris Russell

Allen Having Surgery, Out for Season

Kyle Allen is reportedly having surgery on his dislocated ankle and is lost for the season as the beat goes on for the Washington Football Team.

Chris Russell

Giants Edge WFT: The Ron Rivera Reaction

Ron Rivera's reaction to a bad loss and perhaps a season-defining loss to the New York Giants? It looked like this for the Washington Football Team head coach

Chris Russell

BREAKING: Washington QB Kyle Allen Injured and Carted Off

BREAKING: Washington QB Kyle Allen Injured and Carted Off

Chris Russell

Washington Will Start QB Alex Smith at Lions, Haskins No. 2

The Washington Football suffered a bad loss to the New York Giants and now have to come up with a different starting QB next Sunday for the Lions.

Chris Russell

Giants 23, Washington 20: '10 Takes' On Another Loss

There's no good reason for it. From the start, the Washington Football Team was flat & then got run over, losing to the Giants again.

Chris Russell

Giants 23, Washington 20: An 'Identity' Revealed?

Giants 23, Washington 20: Was An 'Identity' Revealed In Another WFT Loss?

Mike Fisher