Can LB Parsons - Despite Behavioral Concerns - Land In Washington In NFL Draft?

In Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft, the Washington Football Team keeps the 19th overall pick and adds to the defense.
The Washington Football Team currently holds the 19th overall pick the 2021 NFL Draft. With the draft just days away, Pro Football Focus (PFF) has released their latest mock draft. There are some interesting trades and picks in this most recent draft, but Washington is left out of that particular fun.

Instead, PFF has Washington doing exactly what many others think they will do: standing firm with the 19th pick and adding to the defense. 

In this PFF mock Washington selects linebacker Micah Parsons out of Penn State. As PFF suggests, Parsons was one of, if not the top defensive prospect in the draft but he is sliding up and down the draft boards of teams as they work through concerns with his off-field actions. 

Parsons' character has been called into question as he was accused of starting a fight with a Penn State student. A lawsuit has been filed against Penn State head coach James Franklin for trying to tell the student not to go to the police about Parsons, according to ESPN. Those incidents have seen the gifted player tumble down many draft boards since the end of the season.

Other teams, though, see a spectacular football player, which is why, along with the idea of an offensive lineman at 19, this idea - Parsons to the WFT - keeps coming up.

READ MORE: Does This 'Mauler' Fit Washington At No. 19?

If a team like Washington can overlook those transgressions, then they very well might get the most gifted defender in the draft. Parsons, at 6-3 and 245, is a linebacker who can cover sideline to sideline and has the ability to get to and disrupt the quarterback. Furthermore, Parsons has incredible speed that he can use to get by offensive lineman and if that doesn't work he has his strength to lean on. 

Our theory: Under coach Ron Rivera, Parsons could fit in well in Washington with their culture that is being built; having seen the Rivera regime try to work with the likes of ex-QB Dwayne Haskins, there is a level of tolerance in Washington that only goes so far.

Rivera and his staff need to gauge that issue with Parsons. And then? The linebacker would instantly make the defense better - yes, even a defense of Washington's caliber. O-line might be more of a need ... but Micah Parsons could figure to be the superior player.

READ MORE: Has Rivera Talked To Landon Collins About Washington Position Change?

