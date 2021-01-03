Can McLaurin Gut It Out For WFT In NFL Week 17?

It's go time for the Washington Football Team. It's time to try and be a football hero ... and that's what Terry McLaurin and Alex Smith appear to be trying to do.

ASHBURN, Va. -- It's go time - win-and-in time - for the Washington Football Team on Sunday Night Football. For the Eagles, it's "go home time.''

That fate could also await the WFT if they lose, but they might be on the verge of getting back not only their starting quarterback, Alex Smith, but their top receiver, Terry McLaurin, for Week 17.

Maybe.

McLaurin trying to gut it out is the ultimate sign of being a leader and just how important this big stage is ... but he could just be a decoy-type option.

The second-year receiver could also be dressed and active for the emotional boost that he would provide after missing the Carolina game last week.

He hasn't been right since Week 11 after a win in Dallas that also included McLaurin running full blast to catch Jaylon Smith on an interception return.

McLaurin was slowed by an ankle injury when the team returned the next week but was able to get through practices and games. He clearly wasn't himself, explosive and a big part of the passing attack with only four catches on 12 targets for 38 yards in Pittsburgh and against San Francisco.

Against the Seahawks, McLaurin racked up seven catches for 77 yards on 12 targets but was favoring his ankle. As it turns out, he suffered a high ankle sprain that normally would knock someone out for at least three weeks.

If McLaurin is indeed able to return it would be exactly two weeks since he's practice or played.

On the season, McLaurin has 80 receptions on 126 targets and 1,078 yards and three touchdowns.

Washington elevated Dontrelle Inman on Saturday, who was brought back this week on the practice squad.

If McLaurin plays, the group should look like this: McLaurin, Cam Sims, Isaiah Wright, Robert Foster, Steven Sims Jr.... Inman and rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden could be inactive unless the team goes away from Sims Jr. or Foster.

The WFT also signed Steven Montez to the 53, as coach Ron Rivera said they would.