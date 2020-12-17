Can New RB Lamar Miller Help the Washington Football Team?

The Washington Football Team made a move on Wednesday that adds an insurance piece if Antonio Gibson isn't ready.

ASHBURN, Va. - It's not a move that's going to excite fans right now but at one point, Lamar Miller was a sexy name and one that some Washington fans were intrigued by.

Now they can watch him in burgundy and gold, but apparently not this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, per a report.

Miller has been on the practice squad of the Chicago Bears, but the rules suggest even though he's been tested daily as a member of the Bears organization, Miller must clear COVID protocols first for six days upon arrival before being cleared to join the WFT.

READ MORE: Alex Smith Sits Out Practice on Wednesday, Dwayne's Getting Ready

Miller has to be put on the Washington 53-man roster (once he clears testing) but won't be eligible until the game right after Christmas against the Carolina Panthers.

He only played in one game this year for Chicago this year ,catching a couple of passes. but Miller is a former Pro Bowler (2018) and is eighth in yards per rushing attempt among active running backs.

READ MORE: Chase Young: What Would Kobe Do?

Miller tore his ACL in the preseason (2019) and missed all of last year before being cut by the Texans and then the Patriots. He caught on with Chicago after several tryouts but has only played the one game in two years.

The good news is this: He's fresh and he might be closer to being fully himself again after having almost a year-and-a-half to recover.

For this Sunday, it appears that Peyton Barber, who was limited in practice with an ankle, J.D. McKissic and Javon Leake will shoulder the load again for Washington.

READ MORE: Alex or Dwayne?

All is not lost, however. Washington, thanks largely to Gibson, but the others have contributed as well, has a moderately good rushing attack.

Last week against a good run defense (49ers), they were able to grind out more running yards than passing yards.

This week it's the Seahawks. And at some point, it'll be Antonio Gibson - and maybe Lamar Miller.