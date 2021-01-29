Can WFT Trade 1st-Rounder For QB Stafford?

What will it cost for Matt Stafford to wrestle him from the Detroit Lions. Certainly, more than a call from the man who drafted him - Martin Mayhew.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Peter King of NBC Sports and a long time NFL insider who founded The MMQB, was a guest of the 'Sports Junkies' on 106.7 The Fan & NBC Sports Washington Thursday and was asked what the potential sweepstakes will be for Matt Stafford from the Detroit Lions.

"Stafford, I believe, probably, more than five teams that will offer at least a first-round pick for Stafford," King said.

King said that the Indianapolis Colts were a 'very logical' destination for Stafford. That of course makes the most sense because Frank Reich and the Colts are without a proven quarterback option after Phil Rivers retired and with Jacoby Brissett a free agent.

Indy has the 21st overall pick, of which King readily admits, it's "probably going to take more than the 21st pick.'' And King opined that was the 'same thing for Washington."

Here's my take: If you can get Stafford for just a first-round pick - that's great. You take it. If you have to pay a first- and a third- or fourth-round pick, you probably still do it.

If it takes much more than that for a 32-year old QB with some bumps and bruises and no playoff wins ... WFT should walk away.

As for Deshaun Watson, who has requested a trade from the dumpster fire that is the Houston Texans? King still believes there's a chance that Watson could return to H-Town.

King mentioned if he went to Vegas and had to put $10 down on where Watson would wind up in 2021 -- "I'd still put it down on Houston."