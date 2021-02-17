Can Washington Win Big With Cam Newton At QB?

The connection is there. The need exists. The money fits.

We've discussed in great detail the validity of the idea of Cam Newton reuniting Ron Rivera for the Washington Football Team - an "imperfect idea, but a good one,'' we've called it.

And now PFF sees it the same way.

The Washington Football Team has provided us hints about its reluctance to overspend on a blockbuster QB trade, because of how it would leave the draft-pick cupboard bare. We've also written about the club's lukewarm view of paying a hefty price to bring Alex Smith back, and of his limitations as a quarterback.

The hints. The whispers. The out-and-out views keep leading us back to Cam Newton. Rivera and the Washington coaching staff knows how to get the most out of a player who was an MVP during their time together in Carolina. The new WFT front office knows it as well.

Newton in New England, on a one-year reclamation-project deal, didn't produce the Patriots' desired results. The stint did clear up one thing about the 31-year-old QB, thought by many to be a sort of enigma: No-nonsense coach Bill Belichick raved about his work ethic.

And even Newton's naysayers have to admit: At 6-5, 245 pounds, he remains a dynamic player.

Most of that "dynamism,'' though, is in Cam as a runner; this past season, he scored 12 rushing TDs, making him quite a weapon in the red zone. But rather amazingly, he threw only eight TD passes, to 10 interceptions.

Even during his finest years, he was an erratic thrower. But yes, those numbers are kind of scary.

Still, Pro Football Focus recently predicted landing spots for the top free agents in the NFL, and there is reason in them having penciled Newton in on the WFT roster for the 2021 season.

Washington would be better off with a Russell Wilson or a Deshaun Watson, obviously. But the cost there is prohibitive, in both possible ways. And there are other options. But Newton played last year for $1.75 million; fitting him in financially is easy.

Pitting the 2015 NFL MVP in a QB competition with Taylor Heinicke. We might argue that if Rivera and company don't think Newton is superior to Heinicke, WFT shouldn't bother.

But do the people who run the NFC East defending champs think WFT can win again, even more, with Newton? Do they envision him as a viable bridge to the next "franchise QB'' in Washington? Does he "fit''?

In many ways, he always has.

