Can Washington O-Line Shock the Cowboys In NFC East Rankings?

Even the most loyal fan of the Washington Football Team would likely concede that this offensive line is a work in progress. But has all the work and all of the progress allowed the WFT to catch up with the Dallas Cowboys in the O-line trenches?

There is reason for optimism that goes beyond any nasty Washington Football Team fan's hope that Dallas' front is again blown to bits by injuries, as was the case a year ago.

After consultation with three NFL scouts, here's how we rank the four NFC East rosters in the O-line department.

No. 1: DALLAS - For the Cowboys, 2020 was about change and breakdowns ... and 2021 might be about going retro and breakouts.

The Cowboys last year were without left tackle Tyron Smith for 14 games, without right guard Zack Martin for the final six and without right tackle La’el Collins for all 16 games.

Martin and Smith are likely going to the Hall of Fame. Collins is a blue-chip talent. for large portions of the season. Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick retired before the 2020 season. No team could've completely overcome all of that. And Dallas didn't, finishing without QB Dak Prescott and finishing 6-10.

But now? Collins has his weight down. Smith's neck surgery is a relief. Martin is as good as there is in football. Connor Williams probably keeps a guard job and #71 of the Dallas Cowboys’ pass blocks during the first half of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams and the scouting staff loves second-year center Tyler Biadasz.

Dallas isn't just the best in the East. This group is among the NFL’s top groups.

No. 2: WASHINGTON - We admire greatly what coach Ron Rivera does in approaching roster fixes; the WFT is constantly on attack there.

The Football Team could rest knowing right guard Brandon Scherff is an All-Pro-level guy. Instead, moves. Right tackle Morgan Moses was released, a painful switch-out but one that will be easier to accept when the WFT uses that money to re-sign a defensive star. And then Rivera chased fixes, and the WFT signed Charles Leno and drafted Samuel Cosmi. Cosmi and Cornelius Lucas (pushed from left tackle to right tackle in another "never-satisfied'' shift) will fight for that job. Wes Schweitzer should be at left guard, with his own push from trade-get Ereck Flowers. And center is held down by the very capable Chase Roullier.

3. PHILADELPHIA: The Eagles still have the names.

Right tackle Lane Johnson has been around forever and maintains a great reputation. Same with center Jason Kelce. Right guard Brandon Brooks is a good one as well, his record marred by him having missed all of the 2020 season with an Achilles injury.

So why isn't the production outstanding?

A healthy Brooks could push it up there, as could a breakout from a pair of young guys, 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard and 2021 rookie Landon Dickerson.

4. GIANTS: New York has invested in the O-line; it's just that the investments have yet to pay off. In the 2018 NFL Draft, they used the 34th overall pick on Will Hernandez; he's had fine moments but was benched last year. A few years ago they signed Nate Solder to a big-money deal. No payoff. In 2020 they used the No. 4 overall pick on Andrew Thomas. Still waiting.

The Giants have some exciting possibilities at the skill positions, but it too often comes crumbling down because of O-line inadequacies.