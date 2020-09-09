SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsGM ReportGamingGame DayBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Captains Announced for WFT

Chris Russell

The Washington Football Team has announced their captains for the 2020 season. 

The process for selection is not exactly clear. That will be something we'll have to ask Head Coach Ron Rivera about. 

Every team and coach does it a bit differently. If I remember correctly, Mike Shanahan used to have players vote for captains by unit and by half of the year. 

So we're not sure if this is for the entire year (likely) or if this was a vote of players or a selection of the coaching staff. 

Either way, some names you would certainly expect including Brandon Scherff and Jonathan Allen.  

Landon Collins and Deshazor Everett were expected as well. 

The big name is obviously Dwayne Haskins. The quarterback is usually part of the group and a leader by nature, but it's not always guaranteed. 

It's another sign that Haskins has taken a huge step forward in leadership and trust among the coaching staff and most importantly the locker room. 

Join "Burgundy & Gold Forever +" now and get exclusive access available only to members and Sports Illustrated Magazine for free!

https://www.si.com/nfl/washingtonfootball/burgundy-and-gold-forever-plus/

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Keys to a Week 1 Washington Win against Philadelphia

Here's five keys to a Washington win in week one of the NFL season. It would be their first divisional win since 2018.

Alan Lepore

by

lateowls

Snider: WFT Positional Report Card

How does the Washington Football Team roster stack up after an offseason of change and pure chaos? Average, might be kind.

RickSnider

WFT Works Out a Kicker?

Per the NFL official workout list, as tweeted by The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Washington Football Team worked out Brett Maher Tuesday.

Chris Russell

Ron Rivera Misses First WFT Practice

Head Coach Ron Rivera was going to miss some practices while dealing with his cancer. Week 1, practice 1 for Philly was the first time.

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Depth Chart - Week 1 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Washington Football Team released their first depth chart in advance of their week one matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chris Russell

"Football Team" Salary Cap Update

Cha-ching! The Washington Football Team under Bruce Allen in the past few years had some but not a lot of money. This year, they have plenty.

Chris Russell

Haskins/ Darby/Rivera mic'd up INT

https://twitter.com/NBCSWashington/status/1303124773237555201?s=09

Chris Russell

No "Labor" on Labor Day For WFT Players

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=LKN5511453330

Chris Russell

Trimming the WFT Roster to 53 & Then Some

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=LKN2826216158

Chris Russell

Latest "Locked on Washington Football Team" PODCAST - Mon 9/7

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=LKN8183343780

Chris Russell