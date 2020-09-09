The Washington Football Team has announced their captains for the 2020 season.

The process for selection is not exactly clear. That will be something we'll have to ask Head Coach Ron Rivera about.

Every team and coach does it a bit differently. If I remember correctly, Mike Shanahan used to have players vote for captains by unit and by half of the year.

So we're not sure if this is for the entire year (likely) or if this was a vote of players or a selection of the coaching staff.

Either way, some names you would certainly expect including Brandon Scherff and Jonathan Allen.

Landon Collins and Deshazor Everett were expected as well.

The big name is obviously Dwayne Haskins. The quarterback is usually part of the group and a leader by nature, but it's not always guaranteed.

It's another sign that Haskins has taken a huge step forward in leadership and trust among the coaching staff and most importantly the locker room.

Join "Burgundy & Gold Forever +" now and get exclusive access available only to members and Sports Illustrated Magazine for free!

https://www.si.com/nfl/washingtonfootball/burgundy-and-gold-forever-plus/

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621