Your Washington Football Team Captains for 2021

Wednesday morning the Washington Football Team revealed their team captains for the 2021 NFL Season.

Four offensive players and four defensive players were selected with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick the only new member of the team on the list.

Quarterbacks are popular choices for team captains these days. The most important position on the field typically has the biggest impact on whether or not a team is successful.

Where the gunslinger goes, the team will follow, so he is a leader regardless of ability.

Of course, the team is betting on Fitzpatrick to lead them back to the playoffs for the second year in a row with an eye on back-to-back NFC East Division titles in the process.

Guard Brandon Scherff, Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, and safety Deshazor Everett are the returning captains from last year's five-member grouping announced in September of 2020.

Safety Landon Collins is the only captain from the start of last season left off this year's list who is still with the team. Former WFT quarterback Dwayne Haskins was stripped of his captain status in December of last year and is now performing backup duties for Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Shortly after Haskins lost his captain status, Chase Young earned his. At the time of the announcement head coach Ron Rivera commented on the decision, "Because of the way he brings this energy to us as a football team," he said to JP Finlay of NBC Sports, "the way he handles who he is, there is an infectiousness to it and his teammates feed off of it..."

Young is now going to get his first full season as a team captain, leading a defense expected to be one of the best in the league along with Everett, Allen, and linebacker Jon Bostic.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is also anticipated to be a breakout player ascending to the NFL's top level at the position. He and tight end Logan Thomas round out the offensive players named to captain status for the 2021 NFL Season.